Political Survey

1. Candidate information
Party Affiliation
Name (First, Middle Initial, Last)
Address
Phone
Alternate Number
Email Address
Website

2. Campaign Information
Office sought
Headquarters Address
Phone
Campaign Fax
Campaign Chair
Campaign Liaison

3. In 50 words or less, explain how your knowledge, skills, or experience could benefit your voters.

4. Have you previously been a candidate for this or any other office?

4a. If "yes," what year(s) and what office(s)?

5. If successful, what would be your top three (3) priorities in this elective office?

6. How would you ensure that the voices and rights of marginalized or minority communities are protected when new policies are proposed?

6a. If an incumbent, why are you seeking re-election? What remains to be done? What could you reasonably accomplish in another term?

7. What specific policies would you prioritize to reduce the cost of living, and how would you measure whether those efforts are actually helping families in your district?

8. What do citizens deserve from this public office?

9. What specific steps would you take to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible for Americans, and how would you evaluate whether those policies are working?

10. What, if any, are your campaign promises/pledges to the electorate? Be specific: