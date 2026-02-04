People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Tori McElhaney PVAMU FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As he often did, KhaDarel Hodge walked across the tarmac to board a chartered Delta flight, bags in...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES — Veteran media personality and author Raquel Herring continues to command national attention as the on-air host of Point...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, February 5, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Black-Owned Businesses Join Minnesota Shutdown Protesting ICE

By Damenica Ellis
Minnesota
Spokesman-Recorder

Black-owned businesses across Minnesota participated in a general strike to protest ICE operations. Owners say closing their doors is an act of economic resistance and community solidarity.

Hundreds of businesses across Minnesota participated in a statewide general strike Friday, urging residents not to shop, work or attend school in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state. Several Black-owned and Black-led businesses choose to stand in solidarity by closing their doors.

“We cannot continue to act like any of this is normal,” said Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara, owner and founder of Griot Arts in downtown Rochester. “We cannot do business as usual. Being able to have a collective call and show our collective power in the face of state-sanctioned violence is one of the most powerful things we can do right now.”

 

(Griot Arts via NNPA)

The bookstore, art gallery and community space remained closed Friday. Nfonoyim-Hara said participating in the shutdown is a way to use economic power as a form of protest.
“Every business has some power,” she said. “And everyone has the ability to not contribute to the economy.”

As a Black business owner, Nfonoyim-Hara said she sees herself as part of a lineage of spaces rooted in solidarity and community, making participation in the strike an easy decision. The shutdown, she said, also offers a moment for reflection and truth-telling.
“This is a moment of reckoning,” Nfonoyim-Hara said. “Systems want us participating and not thinking about the violence that’s happening or the ways our communities are living in fear.”

Rise & Remember, an organization formed after the killing of George Floyd to preserve stories of resistance to racial injustice and create spaces for grief and healing, also participated in the shutdown.

The organization helps steward George Floyd Square and offers guided visits and pilgrimages to the site. On Friday, those services were paused.

Executive Director Jeanelle Austin said the decision was made to stand in solidarity with immigrant communities and U.S. citizens affected by ICE operations.

“This is a civil rights issue. It’s a humanitarian issue,” Austin said. “Our organization was birthed out of a justice movement, so justice is at the core of what we do.”

Austin said the organization’s pilgrimages, which have taken place for nearly four years, provide visitors with space to reflect on their role in advancing justice. Pausing that work, she said, was intentional.

“Some would say this is the time to open your doors,” Austin said. “But more importantly, this is the time to stand up and march side by side with our brothers and sisters.”

Rather than hosting official programming, Austin said she plans to protest alongside clergy members, mentors, youth and community members from across the state and country.
Despite frigid temperatures, Austin said showing up physically matters.

“We have to demonstrate. We have to peacefully protest and enact our right to be heard,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re not going to see change.”

Nfonoyim-Hara said she plans to support the strike by connecting people to resources, contacting members of Congress and attending rallies in the Rochester area. Later in the evening, Griot Arts will open its space for a poetry gathering.

“After a day of rallying and striking, people needed a place to land,” she said. “To have that space through the art felt really powerful.”

Organizations including ICE Out of MN are calling for ICE to leave the state, legal accountability for the ICE agent who killed Renee Good, an investigation into alleged constitutional violations, an end to federal funding increases for the agency and for companies to sever economic partnerships with ICE.

A peaceful march was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in downtown Minneapolis.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025