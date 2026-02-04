People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Gene Editing Used to Reverse Inherited Kidney Disease in Preclinical Study

(Newswise) — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers have developed a promising gene-editing therapy that directly corrects a genetic mutation responsible for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), the most common inherited kidney disorder.
A single treatment of the gene therapy slowed kidney cyst growth, improved heart and liver health, and extended survival in preclinical models of ADPKD. The findings were published in Nature Communications.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to show that base editing can effectively and safely correct a disease-causing mutation in the kidney in a complex biological system,” says Xiaogang Li, Ph.D., nephrology researcher and senior author of the study. “Instead of managing symptoms, this strategy goes after the underlying cause of the disease.”

ADPKD affects an estimated 12 million people worldwide. The disease is caused primarily by mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes and leads to the progressive growth of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, often resulting in kidney failure. Many patients also develop complications outside the kidneys, including heart enlargement and liver disease.

Current treatments can slow disease progression but do not address its genetic root. The new approach, developed by Mayo Clinic investigators, uses a form of CRISPR-based gene editing known as base editing to precisely correct a single-letter DNA mutation in the PKD1 gene.

 

(Mayo Clinic)

In the study, researchers engineered two versions of a base editor: one designed to work broadly across multiple organs and another tailored specifically to kidney cells. Delivered using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, a single dose of the therapy corrected the PKD1 mutation in a significant proportion of cells in kidney tissue and, depending on the editor used, in the heart and liver as well.

Preclinical models treated early in life had significantly reduced kidney cyst growth, better kidney function, less heart enlargement, improved liver health and longer survival.

Importantly, the researchers found no evidence of harmful off-target genetic changes or significant immune reactions.

“Our results suggest this could one day be a treatment that meaningfully changes the course of disease,” Dr. Li says. “That is fundamentally different from lifelong therapies that only slow progression.”

The kidney has historically been difficult to target with gene-editing therapies. This study provides the first in vivo evidence that base editing can work efficiently in kidney tissue, opening the door to similar approaches for other inherited kidney diseases.

The research team also demonstrated that kidney-specific gene editing can limit genetic changes to the intended organ, a strategy that may enhance safety as therapies move closer to human testing.

“Being able to precisely control where editing happens is critical,” Dr. Li says. “It allows us to maximize benefit while minimizing risk.”

The work advances Mayo Clinic’s Genesis initiative, which aims to prevent organ failure and restore function through regenerative medicine, precision genomics and advanced therapies.

Ongoing studies are focused on refining base-editing tools to address a broader range of PKD mutations, evaluating whether treatment can be effective after cysts have already formed, and developing alternative delivery methods — including nonviral options such as nanoparticles — to support future clinical use.

“If these approaches translate successfully to humans, they could reduce or even eliminate the need for chronic medication, delay kidney failure and significantly improve quality of life for patients with ADPKD,” Dr. Li says.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
