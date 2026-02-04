People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Thursday, February 5, 2026

Grammys Open Black History Month as MJ’s Story Heads to the Big Screen

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Sunday’s Grammy Awards opened Black History Month while also setting the tone for a year that will once again bring Michael Jackson to the forefront of popular culture. When Jackson made history in 1984, winning eight Grammys for the Thriller album, the awards field was far more limited than it is today.

With the dramatic expansion of Grammy categories since then, it is not difficult to imagine that a release of that scale in the current era could have produced well over a dozen wins from an even larger number of nominations. More than forty years later, the King of Pop is preparing to command attention again, this time through a major motion picture.

 

(Lionsgate)

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for “Michael,” its long-anticipated biopic charting Jackson’s rise from his earliest days with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global phenomenon. The film seeks to balance the spectacle of his success with the complexity of the man behind the music.

Taking on the title role is Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in his first major film performance. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screenplay by John Logan.

Fuqua has expressed strong confidence in Jackson’s portrayal. “But most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael,” Fuqua told People. “It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

The production features a notable ensemble cast. Colman Domingo plays family patriarch Joe Jackson, alongside Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller portrays entertainment attorney John Branca, with Laura Harrier appearing as music executive Suzanne de Passe. Additional roles include Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy. Jackson’s siblings are portrayed by Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre’ Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito, Joseph David-Jones as Jackie and Jessica Sula as La Toya.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Michael” offers a cinematic portrait of one of the most influential artists in history, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to the creative force driven to become the biggest entertainer in the world. The film explores his life away from the stage while recreating some of the most iconic moments from his early solo career, placing audiences closer to Michael Jackson than ever before.

Produced with the support of the Jackson estate, “Michael” is a collaboration between Lionsgate and GK Films.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters April 24.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
