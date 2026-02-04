People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Tori McElhaney PVAMU FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As he often did, KhaDarel Hodge walked across the tarmac to board a chartered Delta flight, bags in...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES — Veteran media personality and author Raquel Herring continues to command national attention as the on-air host of Point...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, February 5, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, February 5, 2026

New Study: Should Companies Replace Human Workers with Robots?

By Anthony Borrelli

(Newswise) — Last year, when The New York Times reported that Amazon’s robotics team’s ultimate goal was to automate 75% of the company’s operations, replacing more than half a million human jobs in an attempt to pass cost savings onto customers, it was a stark reminder of robots’ ever-expanding role in reshaping the American workplace.

Meanwhile, at Hyundai’s auto plant in Georgia, more than 1,000 robots work alongside almost 1,500 human employees.

But as new research involving the Binghamton University School of Management (SOM) found, companies could risk losing their competitive edge by leaning too heavily on replacing human workers with robots, since competitors could easily follow suit. Instead, researchers determined businesses could generate more value by focusing on human-robot collaboration, amplifying their existing human capital into hard-to-imitate resources.

“Simply put, deploying robots in a collaborative manner with humans can alter social dynamics in ways that encourage unit members to feel, act and think together,” the study, published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior, stated. “By leveraging these resources through the deployment of robots in collaborative settings, organizations can not only generate additional economic value from their human capital but also improve their ability to capture a greater share of that value in the competitive market.”

 

(Pexels via Newswise)

Chou-Yu (Joey) Tsai, SOM Osterhout associate professor of entrepreneurship and the study’s co-author, said researchers initially wanted to explore how an organization’s human-robot interface could affect leadership, but then realized it could be more beneficial to focus on its impact on the organization as a whole.

The study examined the issue from two viewpoints: a substitute view and a complementary view. Both can enhance an organization’s desired outcomes in efficiency and productivity, researchers determined, but those who adopt a complementary view of human-robot collaboration were more likely to foster a greater and more positive sense of commitment among human employees.

“The most successful organizations will find a way to extract the best value from these technologies to achieve their unique goals,” Tsai said. “If you’re focused on going up against other companies by introducing robots to replace some key roles traditionally carried out by human employees, that’s not always the best strategic thinking because your competitors could easily do the same thing.”

Additionally, the study noted that on-the-job learning also remains fundamental for understanding the best ways to implement such changes.

Delegating robots to tasks that potentially offer meaning, autonomy or opportunities for mastery could undermine not only employees’ mental health, researchers said, but also the very efficiency gains employers are striving for.

“Discussion of AI and robots often centers on adoption speed, workplace disruption and job displacement,” said SOM Associate Dean for Faculty Research Rory Eckardt, another co-author on the study. “Our paper shifts attention to complementary integration by considering when these technologies strengthen teamwork and coordination, improve the work environment, and support value creation and competitive advantage.”

One effective example the researchers cited involved members of a company’s research and development team working with robot systems to better analyze complex datasets. Doing so amplifies the team’s effectiveness in achieving results and helps them work together more efficiently, according to the study.

Another example involved hospital staff using surgical robots to achieve higher-definition 3-D visualization, surpassing the limitations of the human hand to perform increasingly delicate medical procedures.

Using this collaborative approach can increase employee loyalty, according to the study, because it shows the company is providing additional support for the work being done.
“When I began my research career in leadership and organization science, I could have never predicted that technology would advance to the point where we’re researching the impact of robots on leadership development and organization effectiveness,” said SOM Dean Shelley Dionne, who co-authored the study. “But now it informs how we think about the future of workforce development and employee performance, no matter what type of organization we consider.”

The study, “Human Capital Robotic Integration and Value Creation for Organizations,” was also co-authored by Jason Marshall from Creighton University in Nebraska, Malte Jung from Cornell University, YoYo Tsung-Yu Hou from National Chengchi University in Taiwan and Biying Yang from South Dakota State University.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025