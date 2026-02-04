People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Tori McElhaney PVAMU FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As he often did, KhaDarel Hodge walked across the tarmac to board a chartered Delta flight, bags in...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES — Veteran media personality and author Raquel Herring continues to command national attention as the on-air host of Point...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, February 5, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Pretti, Good Aren’t the First ICE Shooting Victims

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson
Contributing Columnist
WAVE Community
Newspapers

“I’m not going to judge what the secretary says, but if you look up the definition of terrorism, it certainly can fall within that.”

Tom Homan, the director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was simply parroting his boss, Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem’s narrative about the slaying of Renee Good. Both wasted no time in tarring Good as a domestic terrorist days after an ICE agent killed her in Minneapolis Jan. 7.

Homan gave his self-assured assertion about Good’s action and killing to NBC News. By then the video, multiple videos, had raised serious doubt that Good acted out of deliberate malice and that she posed an imminent danger to ICE Agent Jonathan Ross. Though the Good slaying was exceptional in that it was caught on video, it was hardly the first time that Homan spoke out on ICE actions, especially the use of deadly force.

 

(iStockphoto / NNPA)

The Good slaying, in fact, opened the door to many about just how emboldened and deadly ICE agents had become in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second Oval Office tenure. During 2025, ICE agents, at Trump’s iron-fisted directive, fanned out into Los Angeles before spreading to Washington, D.C., Chicago, Memphis, Portland, Charlotte, North Carolina, New Orleans, and of course, Minneapolis.

In almost all those cities, there were reports of an avalanche of abuses, up to and including shootings.

An independent investigative group, Trace, tallied 31 incidents where ICE agents either opened fire or held someone at gunpoint. The one figure that jumped out in the tally was five. That was the number of people shot that the agency claimed were fleeing in their vehicle.

There were two presumptions about those shootings. One was that the allegedly fleeing individual was an undocumented worker, or had committed some criminal act, and was trying to evade apprehension. The other was that the use of deadly force was justified.
The only evidence that the first presumption was true was the word of ICE agents. There was no evidence that any of the five individuals shot at while driving away posed an immediate danger to the agents, let alone that any of them possessed a weapon.

There are two questions about ICE’s use of deadly force under Trump. The first is were the shootings really necessary? The other is did the shootings indicate a dangerous trend that ICE teetered on being a lawless, out-of-control agency, with the wholehearted cheerleading of the Trump administration?

“Everything about these incidents indicates that these are probably shootings that did not need to happen,” Christy Lopez, a former senior civil rights litigator at the Justice Department, noted, “The ICE agents can’t prevent everything, but they have the ability to de-escalate situations. Instead, we see the opposite. They’re actually stoking this inordinate amount of fear and this hyper-vigilance, and they should be trying to tamp it down — but they’re not.”

Another issue is whether the shootings mark a deadly trend by ICE and Homeland Security with no fear of genuine scrutiny and accountability when deadly force is used. There was little evidence that an ICE agent during Trump’s first year in the White House was prosecuted for an unwarranted shooting.

The courts did little to rein in the violence. They steadily watered down the grounds on which victims of violence or abuse by ICE could bring legal action or a suit against federal law enforcement officers. That especially included immigration enforcement officials and agents.

The list of shootings that were by any legal standard grounds for arrest and prosecution of the agent involved had grown by the end of 2025.

Trump, ICE and Homeland Security officials had the same stock answer to why there was more gunplay and use of other weaponry in abundance. That was that ICE agents were under attack, and they had the right to defend themselves. Homeland Security officials went further and claimed that attacks were up in 2025 more than 25%.

They ticked off the hazards the agents supposedly faced — terrorist attacks, being shot at, having cars being used as weapons against them, bomb threats, assaults, and doxxing, shoving agents and throwing objects at them The agency, in its defense left out one salient point, that was the overwhelming majority of the pro-immigrant rights protests were lawful and peaceful. It also did not mention that some ICE agents routinely engaged in provocative actions against the peaceful protesters.

Even so, there were a few widely isolated incidents where ICE officers were fired on. The incidents were exceedingly rare, and no agents were killed or even seriously injured.
But they happened and that gave ICE, Homeland Security and Trump all the ammunition they needed to proclaim continually that their agents were in danger and that using force to protect themselves would and could be ruled out.

With the slaying of Good and Keith Porter Trump, and Homeland Security seemingly had the perfect foils to rail that ICE was under attack. Therefore, any means, and that included deadly force, was not only mandated but somehow heroic. That was a script that Trump would follow repeatedly.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His latest book is “The ICE Shooting Scorecard” (Amazon ebook and Middle Passage Press PB).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025