Punxsutawney Phil Is No Politician, or Is He?

By Dr. James L. Snyder

Growing up in Pennsylvania, one of my yearly attractions was Punxsutawney Phil. According to the legend, Punxsutawney Phil could predict the future. If he sees his shadow and returns to his hole, it means he has predicted six more weeks of winter-like weather. If Phil doesn’t see his shadow, he has predicted an early spring.

I don’t know who came up with this story, but it started on February 2, 1887. It’s hard to believe people would get advice from some animal. But then again, we often take advice from politicians.

Punxsutawney Phil changes his prediction every year, just like politicians do, making it hard to trust either one consistently.

 

(DWG studio)

The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage grew up in northern New York. She had no experience with Punxsutawney Phil, so I filled her in on what it was all about. When I explained to her that Punxsutawney Phil can predict the weather, she looked at me with one of ‘those looks’, clearly skeptical about the weather-predicting groundhog.

She cleared her throat and said, “You don’t really believe that nonsense, do you?” That put me into a predicament. If I say I did, she’s going to think that I don’t know what I’m talking about. So, I just replied by saying, “I’m just saying what other people are saying. I don’t have any clear proof.”

I paused and said, “According to the statistics, Punxsutawney Phil has been right almost 60% of the time.”

“Well,” she replied firmly, “this Punxsutawney Phil you talk about has been right more times than you have. Is that really true?”

There are times in life when you should respond to someone, and times when you should not. I had to decide whether to respond. You can guess which one I chose this time, and you can guess why.

Someone once told me, “You can tell when a politician is lying by their lips moving.” I’m not going to comment on that, but it might have some element of truth to it.

Thinking along these lines, I wondered how nice it would be if the politicians did what Punxsutawney Phil did. They could make a declaration, and then go back into their hole. I’m not very political, but I just can’t understand how politicians can do what they do. How can they say one thing one year and in two years say something exactly the opposite? But they never go into a hole.

When Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, he makes a prediction and goes back into his hole.

I should learn from that. Everything that Punxsutawney Phil says is based on a shadow. I think that’s rather interesting. He sees a shadow and then makes a declaration. I’m not quite sure what his shadow has to do with predicting the future, but it’s interesting.
After supper, my wife said, “Do you think Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow? How much are you willing to bet on it?”

There’s no way that I’m going to bet against The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Later, as I thought about it, it did seem like an interesting proposition. Because what if I win? That one win would last for the rest of my life. Imagine beating her on some bet.
Although it was tempting, I declined for several personal reasons.

While researching Punxsutawney Phil, I realized how much influence we give to animals and politicians, often trusting what they say without question.

In giving this some thought, I realized how vital honesty is. Without it, most people would have little to say, and that thought makes me value sincerity more. As a high school student, I put a lot of trust in him. I assumed that what they said about Punxsutawney Phil was absolutely correct. Why would people lie about something like this?

I realized how important lying is for some people. If it weren’t for lying, most people wouldn’t have anything at all to say.

I know I have been caught up in some lies. Some of them are unintentional, but there’s also a side of lying that helps you get out of trouble. At least I think it will.

I have tried Punxsutawney Phil’s strategy on The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Although he can get away with lying, I have yet to get away with lying. Lying to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage opens the door for some unfortunate times. She does not like lying and usually does something to the person who is lying… Me.
I’ll take a cue from Punxsutawney Phil and hide in a hole before I say anything, because sometimes, silence is the best way to avoid trouble and keep things right.

I was reminded of what the Apostle Peter said along this line.

“For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile: Let him eschew evil, and do good; let him seek peace, and ensue it” (1 Peter 3:10-11).

As a Christian, I have a serious responsibility to “refrain his tongue from evil.” I am the only one who can control my tongue. If it’s out of control, I will suffer tremendously, and I have only myself to blame.

Not only will my tongue create evil for me, but also those people around me. I must be aware of the damage I can do to family and friends.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
