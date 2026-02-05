People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses Returns to NorthPark Center May 22 to June 7

Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses, the agency’s signature community event will return to NorthPark Center May 22 to June 7, 2026.

The Parade of Playhouses features custom children’s playhouses designed, built and donated by local architects, builders and organizations. The playhouses are displayed for 17 days and are available to win by raffle. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales support children living in foster care.

The event will be early this year due to the FIFA World Cup, which begins in Dallas and other cities on June 11. Crest Cadillac will present the event.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has hosted Parade of Playhouses since 1996. The event’s unique blend of giving back, combined with creative ingenuity, created a success from the start.

(Dallas CASA)

Dallas CASA calls the event the agency’s biggest “friend-raiser.” In addition to funds raised, the event spreads awareness of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in foster care and their need for community volunteers to serve as Dallas CASA volunteer advocates.

“The playhouses are always incredible, with builders pouring their hearts into the design and construction,” said Kathleen LaValle, Dallas CASA President and CEO. “But what’s really incredible is seeing community members make the connection between a fun child’s playhouse and children who might not have a safe or loving home. People come away wanting to learn more about our organization and how they can help children.”

More than one million visitors view the display at NorthPark Center each year. Dallas CASA typically receives many volunteer referrals from the event. Past playhouse designs have included a café, a car wash, a movie theater, rocket ships, houses shaped like animals and modern designs that allow a child’s creativity to thrive.

Houses will be on display from May 22 to June 7, 2026 in the hallways of NorthPark Center (8687 N. Central Expressway in Dallas).

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults.

Now in its 45th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. Since 2019, Dallas CASA has been able to accept 100% of court appointments to Dallas County child welfare cases. In 2025, 1,116 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,340 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.

