Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter Hosts Inspiring 2026 Talent Hunt Program

FRISCO — The Alpha Iota Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. proudly hosted its annual Talent Hunt Program on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Frisco Performing Arts Center.

This signature event showcased the artistic excellence of high school students and reaffirmed the chapter’s commitment to youth development, cultural arts, and community uplift.

The 2026 Talent Hunt featured a diverse group of young performers who demonstrated exceptional skill across multiple artistic disciplines. The program continues a long-standing tradition of encouraging creativity, discipline, and academic excellence among youth in the community.

Program Personnel included Mistress of Ceremonies Sherasa Thomas, along with four judges and three tabulators. Event photography was provided by Devin Jenkins.

Contestants arrived in “Dress to Impress” attire, including coat and tie or dressy dresses. Guests attended in casual attire, while fraternity brothers wore coat and tie in support of the event’s formal tone.

The judges selected three top performers:

1st Place: Vir Gandhi – Piano

2nd Place: Logan Cole – Piano

3rd Place: Zora McCall – Saxophone

All winners received a certificate, plaque, and monetary award. The remaining contestants received a certificate and cash award, ensuring that every participant was recognized for their dedication and talent. Truly, everyone came out a winner.

A celebratory reception followed the program, offering contestants and their guests an opportunity to fellowship, reflect on their achievements, and enjoy the supportive atmosphere created by family, friends, and community members.