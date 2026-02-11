People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA — Mann Robinson Studios greenlights Gina 2, and The Holiday Gift, two films from writer-director Vernon Williams III (His Secret,...
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Kicks off 50th Anniversary Year, Marking Five Decades of Legacy, Leadership, and Progress

(Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recently, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) officially launches its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, marking five decades of advancing equity, cultivating leadership, and shaping public policy to improve the lives of Black communities and all Americans.

Guided by the theme “Rooted. Ready. Rising.”, CBCF’s 50th anniversary honors the visionaries who built a durable infrastructure for Black political influence — one that has endured backlash, retrenchment, and erasure — while asserting the Foundation’s role in shaping what comes next.

Founded in 1976 to support the mission of the Congressional Black Caucus, CBCF has become a premier nonpartisan, nonprofit institution at the center of Black political leadership, policy innovation, and civic engagement. The milestone year reflects both continuity and momentum: honoring the past, confronting the present, and investing boldly in the future.

“This is not simply a celebration of longevity, it is a declaration of purpose,” said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. “For 50 years, CBCF has helped transform representation into real power by developing leaders, advancing ideas, and driving policies that expand opportunity and protect our democracy. As we honor the legacy that brought us here, we are clear about the work ahead and committed to leading with courage, clarity, and conviction into the next generation.”

 

In addition to its regular programming such as the Scholarship Classic in June and the Annual Legislative Conference in September, throughout the anniversary year, CBCF will activate its legacy through a series of signature events and initiatives that bring the theme to life and engage communities nationwide.

The celebration will include:

CBCF Honors: Legacy and Leadership Gala – a marquee event recognizing visionary leaders and changemakers whose work reflects CBCF’s mission and impact and;
50 Cities, 50 Acts of Service: Legacy in Motion – a nationwide initiative mobilizing communities to honor the Foundation’s history through collective action and service.
Throughout the year, CBCF will convene thought leaders and policymakers through mini Annual Legislative Conferences including one in New Jersey focused on advancing health equity, and a Policy Summit in Chicago — a TED Talk–style convening spotlighting data-driven solutions to the most pressing challenges facing Black communities and the nation — all leading to the culminating Annual Legislative Conference, September 16–20 in Washington, DC, where leaders, advocates, and changemakers from across the country will gather to shape the policy conversations that move the nation forward.

In addition, the Foundation will commemorate the 20th anniversary of AVOICE, CBCF’s digital archive and virtual exhibit that chronicles the history of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and the leaders who have shaped American democracy. As a living record of Black political power and policymaking, AVOICE underscores CBCF’s longstanding commitment to preserving history while educating and inspiring future generations.
Together, these moments underscore CBCF’s unique role at the intersection of policy, leadership, and community impact, while expanding the Foundation’s reach and relevance in a rapidly changing political landscape.

As it enters its next chapter, CBCF is grounded in legacy, prepared for the challenges of today, and energized by a rising generation ready to lead. For more information about CBCF’s 50th anniversary and upcoming events, visit cbcfinc.org.

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research, and educational institute committed to advancing the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public. For more information, visit cbcfinc.org and follow @CBCFinc on social platforms.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

