Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Black History and Love

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) invites audiences to experience the power of cultural legacy and artistic excellence with KALEIDOSCOPE, February 13-15, 2026, at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

Perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day weekend and Black History Month, this year’s Cultural Awareness series offers a meaningful way to celebrate love, resilience, and the rich tapestry of Black American history.

KALEIDOSCOPE features three powerful works that honor pivotal figures and moments in Black history:

“The Nina Simone Project” by renowned choreographer Dianne McIntyre returns, capturing the legendary artist’s regal presence through movement inspired by her signature fusion of classical, jazz, and soul. McIntyre’s choreographic style draws from cultural histories and personal narratives, featuring both Simone’s beloved classics and lesser-known gems in a rich tribute to her enduring legacy.

In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the historic Montgomery Bus Boycotts, DBDT presents “Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest” by 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tommie-Waheed Evans. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “We Shall Overcome” speech, this emotional and thought-provoking work explores the resilience and power of the Civil Rights Movement through Evans’ unique lens of blackness, spirituality, queerness, and liberation.

“Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest” is funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Celebrating America250: Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes.

Rounding out the program is “Awassa Astrige/Ostrich” by Asadata Dafora, a groundbreaking solo originally performed in 1932. This historic piece combines traditional African dance with Western modern production, transforming the stage into African grasslands where a warrior becomes the king of birds through rhythmic drumming and the haunting melody of the flute.

Living Witness Speaker Series Returns Friday, February 13

Friday’s performance features the return of the Living Witness Speaker series with an intimate pre-concert conversation with Reverend Peter Johnson, a prominent civil rights leader whose activism has shaped Dallas for over four decades, and Charles O’Neal, President of the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce.

Reverend Johnson marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., participated in the Birmingham and Selma campaigns, and has been instrumental in protecting Fair Park residents from displacement.

The reception offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear firsthand testimony from a living witness who embodies the resilience, dignity, and justice that KALEIDOSCOPE honors through dance. Reception tickets are available for an additional $20 with performance ticket purchase.

KALEIDOSCOPE runs February 13-15 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. In-person and streaming tickets are available now at DBDT.com.