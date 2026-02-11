Dallas College Launches Innovative Vū Technology Virtual Film Production Soundstage To Train Students in Emerging Fields

Dallas College will unveil its cutting-edge Vū virtual production soundstage Feb. 11, expanding workforce-driven education in film, digital media and immersive technology. The installation brings real-time, industry-grade visual production into the classroom, preparing students for in-demand careers across the region’s rapidly growing TV and film industry.

“This investment reflects our commitment to preparing students for real jobs in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Ahava Silkey-Jones, vice provost of the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design at Dallas College. “By embedding virtual production technology into the classroom, Dallas College is creating clear, accessible pathways from education to career while supporting the talent needs of North Texas’ growing film and digital media workforce.”

Powered by industry-leading display technology and supported by DHD Films’ production expertise, the initiative reflects Dallas College’s mission to connect education to employment by equipping students with job-ready experience in emerging fields shaping the industries of tomorrow.

The launch comes as North Texas experiences rapid growth in film and media production following the expansion of the Texas Moving Image Incentive Program (TMIIIP). Demand for specialized roles including virtual production technicians, visual effects artists and camera operators is expected to increase, further strengthening Dallas’ reputation as a leading destination for filmmakers. MovieMaker Magazine recently ranked Dallas as the seventh-best place to live and work as a moviemaker.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Creators

The state-of-the-art virtual production soundstage allows students to simulate any location from their lab, transforming traditional classrooms into dynamic, interactive learning environments. The technology enables students and faculty to visualize, experiment and create in real time across disciplines. It supports instruction across media studies, business, STEM and the arts, while giving students real-world experience that mirrors professional production workflows.

The integration of this technology begins with professional mastery. Dallas College faculty are currently undergoing intensive training at DHD Films’ Dallas studio, gaining the expertise required to weave virtual production and real-time rendering into Dallas College curriculum.

Empowering Innovation Through Partnership

The virtual production soundstage is being launched through a partnership among Dallas College, DHD Films and Vū Technology, with support from the Dallas Film Commission. The collaboration is designed to expand access to advanced training while strengthening the local workforce pipeline.

“Partnering with DHD Films to bring a virtual production soundstage to Dallas College is an exciting milestone for our students and community,” Silkey-Jones said. “As one of the only colleges in Texas offering virtual production training as part of our curriculum, we are ensuring students have the tools and experience needed to thrive. I am deeply grateful to our board, leadership, faculty, partners and students whose collaboration, passion and vision made this opportunity possible.”

Building on that vision, DHD Films brings over two decades of industry experience to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and professional production.

“Our collaboration with Dallas College on this new virtual production volume isn’t just about technology, it’s about access,” said Shezad Manjee, founder and chief creative director of DHD Films. “By putting a world-class virtual production soundstage in the hands of students, we’re helping grow the next generation of storytellers right here in North Texas, giving them the tools, confidence and imagination to lead the industry forward.”

DHD Films President Hussain Manjee has deep ties to Dallas College as an alum of the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business program.

“He and DHD Films are committed to ensuring we launch a successful scaling of this resource for our students and the community, as we embrace regional growth in the film industry,” added Silkey-Jones.