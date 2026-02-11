People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA — Mann Robinson Studios greenlights Gina 2, and The Holiday Gift, two films from writer-director Vernon Williams III (His Secret,...
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026

NDG Bookshelf: ‘The Crown’s Silence’ is a Long but Interesting Read

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

There’s a reason for everything.

That doesn’t mean an excuse or a guess made of ignorance, but an explanation for what was, a kind of thought process that says if this happens, then that. A reason is a why, and in the new book, “The Crown’s Silence: The Hidden History of the British Monarchy and Slavery” by Brooke N. Newman, you’ll see why the story of Black America didn’t start in 1619.

In late November 2021, the Caribbean nation of Barbados held a celebration to mark the fifty-fifth anniversary of the day they removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and gained their political independence. The Queen wasn’t there, but Prince Charles was in attendance.

The Queen, in fact, didn’t even acknowledge the event.

Her silence resonated backward more than 450 years.

On July 24, 1564, Diego Guzman de Silva, a representative of King Philip II of Spain, was granted audience with Queen Elizabeth I. He was there to petition the throne for reassurance that Captain John Hawkins, a merchant who’d been kidnapping Africans from Portuguese ships and selling them to Spanish colonists in the Caribbean, would not financially harm the Spanish kingdom. Elizabeth I promised de Silva that Hawkins was harmless but, says Newman, she knew what Hawkins was doing, and encouraged it by purposefully loaning him one of her largest warships. The reason: Elizabeth I’s coffers were lacking and Hawkins brought gold back to England.

Gold was always the main thing, until the English were introduced to tobacco.

Tobacco, says Newman, was financially good for newly-landed British colonists in what is now Virginia, but it takes a lot to grow and harvest the crop. African slaves did the work, as did the many indentured slaves in the New World – but by 1633, when contracts for the latter ended, workers were needed for those tobacco crops. More African slaves were brought up from the Caribbean to supplement the labor pool, until there were more African slaves in North America than there were Spanish and English colonists…

With all the talk – and a recently-updated version – of the “1619” story available, it’s easy to forget that enslavement of Africans didn’t just suddenly happen. “The Crown’s Silence” offers readers a wider, deeper look that lends even more understanding to the overall history.

And that should be your warning: there’s not one shred of fluff to this tale. Author Brooke N. Newman takes you into heavy-duty British history, in a book that flirts strongly with academia. That may make it daunting, but necessarily so; the story is complicated but once you’re aware, it’s pretty easy to follow the timeline Newman lays out. Readers who think that American split with the U.K, centuries ago, in fact, will see that the ties lingered.
So does the righteous resentment, as it turns out.

While this is an excellent volume for any Black history collection, it’s not a breezy read by any means. Take your time, therefore, when reading “The Crown’s Silence.” Follow along carefully, and it’s a reasonably good book.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

