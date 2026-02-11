People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA — Mann Robinson Studios greenlights Gina 2, and The Holiday Gift, two films from writer-director Vernon Williams III (His Secret,...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Read more

People in the News

Saturday, February 14, 2026

People in the News

Saturday, February 14, 2026

What Happened to Global Warming?

Dr. James L. Snyder

For 30 years, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I have lived here in Florida, enjoying the beautiful weather. The other morning, I got up, got my coffee, and sat down to begin the day.

No sooner had I sat down than I felt cold and began to shiver, as I hadn’t shivered in a long time. The temperature was below my appreciation. I don’t like it when it is cold. The only cold I like is in my iced tea and ice cream.

About that time, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into the room and said, “What happened to Global Warming?”

 

(DWG Studio)

I was thinking the same thing at the time. We have heard about Global Warming for all this time, and now, all over the country, it is freezing, and snow is at an all-time high. If this is Global Warming, I need to see a psychiatrist.

Really, I do not understand what this Global Warming is all about. I hear it through the media, but I’ve reached a point where I question it. They will report one thing one day, and by the next day, it will be completely the opposite.

Handling cold weather is something I’m not very good at. I grew up in Pennsylvania, where we had lots of snow and cold weather. I loved it back then, but I was younger and could handle cold much better than I can today.

One result of getting older is that you can’t handle cold. That’s why people move to Florida. At least that is why we moved to Florida to get away from all that cold weather and snow.
A relative of mine who still lives up north asked me if I missed the cold, wintry, snowy weather. I told them, “Yes, I do miss all of that cold weather, and I plan to miss it the rest of my life.”

In getting older, I have noticed that handling cold weather becomes more challenging. I heard it said here in Florida that when the temperature drops below your age, it is cold. When I first heard that, I chuckled, but I’m beginning to think it’s somewhere close to being true.

Where people get the idea of a change in the weather is beyond me. This year, I’ll turn 75, and as I look back through those years, there has been constant climate change. Spring leads into summer and summer into fall and fall into winter. That hasn’t changed.

What has changed is my ability to handle cold weather. Once, I could handle 32°, but now I struggle with 50°. It can never be too hot for me, but it sure can be too cold.

As The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I were sitting together, we had a shivering contest. I think she thought she could outshiver me, but I won that one. I can shiver like nobody you’ve ever seen. My shivering is to tell the cold to go north, where it belongs.
It puzzles me why these scientific organizations spend all their money and time on figuring out how old the Earth is, and that the climate is changing. Don’t they have something better to spend their time and money on?

As we were shivering together, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I reflected on our times up north, where we experienced all the cold and snow. She grew up in New York, where there was much more snow than in Pennsylvania.

One thing I have learned about running away from the cold is that it is healthier for me to stay warm than to get cold. I love to be warm. But I don’t love shivering in the cold as though I have nothing else to do.

Maybe one of these days I’ll become accustomed to the cold here in Florida. But until that time, I’m not a very happy camper with all of this cold.

I want to sue the weather broadcasters because I think it’s their responsibility for all of this cold weather that I’m experiencing. Why can’t they get on their media platform and say, “It’s going to be a perfect day to day, enjoy it.” But no, they have to say it’s going to be colder today than yesterday.

Why can’t all these weather broadcasters across the country get together and plan perfect weather every day? No more cold, or snow, or rain, but everything would be absolutely perfect. I could handle that.

Of course, I know that if the weather were perfect every day, all of those people would lose their job. However, I’m willing to take the chance.

I’m old enough to know nothing is perfect, except The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Besides her, nothing in this world is perfect.

If everything in the world were perfect, what would I have to complain about?

As I shivered in my chair over a cup of hot coffee, I was reminded of a verse in the Bible.
“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:2).

Nothing in this world is perfect. My hope rests in the transforming power of God, grounded in God’s perfect will.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025