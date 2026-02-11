Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC) Launches Democracy Sunday ahead of the 2026 Texas Primary elections

The non-partisan Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC), a democracy organizing network for young Black lawyers and law students, is launching its Democracy Sunday events February 15 ahead of the 2026 Texas Primary elections, deploying members of the Black legal community to Dallas area churches to help voters to knowledgably and confidently engage in our democracy.

Following the March 3 Texas primaries, the effort will engage other select communities across the nation ahead of the midterm elections in November.

“Democracy Sunday is a part of our Black Ballots, Black Futures campaign and is designed to provide Black voters in Dallas area churches with the general informational tools they need to reclaim and reimagine democracy as a vehicle for Black empowerment,” said Dosunmu.

“This community outreach effort gives young Black lawyers and law students the opportunity to visit churches throughout Dallas to speak about the importance of participating in our democracy. We partner with local Black communities to provide voter education and voter protection programming”.

YBLOC’s founder and executive director, Abdul Dosunmu, who was featured as one of several Obama leaders carrying the legacy of Juneteenth by fighting for racial equality this past Juneteenth by President Obama and the Obama Foundation, is leading the effort. The Dallas initiative includes support from the J. L. Turner Legal Association (JLTLA), the African American Bar Association of Dallas.

Last fall, YBLOC convened the inaugural Black Legal Brain Trust in Washington, D.C., a think tank of young Black attorneys from across the nation for a day of strategic thinking about the future of democracy and racial justice to help advance YBLOC’s movement to build and protect Black voting power.

Since its 2019 inception, with its Black Ballots, Black Futures campaign, YBLOC has grown into a national initiative working to protect voters, build Black voting power and redefine what it means to be a lawyer in service of participatory democracy.