First Watch Partnering with Dallas CASA to Support Children in Foster Care

First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, with multiple locations across the Dallas area, has announced a partnership with Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to support children living in the foster care system.

This collaboration deepens the relationship between the two organizations and reflects First Watch’s commitment to strengthening families and communities.

Beginning this month, First Watch’s kids’ menus will highlight Dallas CASA’s mission by sharing how trained volunteers advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The menu will feature kid-friendly illustrations and a QR code that lets families learn more or explore volunteer opportunities.

In addition to raising awareness, the company will now donate 25 cents for every kid’s meal sold at its 28 Dallas/Fort Worth-area restaurants to Dallas CASA, helping ensure children in protective care have a consistent, caring advocate by their side.

“We believe small acts of kindness can make a big difference. Now, with every Kids Meal entree pur-chased at DFW-area First Watch locations, children will support Dallas CASA and the advocates who stand up for local kids,” said Bailey Kapci, Regional Vice President at First Watch, overseeing the Dal-las market. “It’s a simple, but meaningful, way for kids to support kids – showing that even small mo-ments can help create a brighter future for local kids in our community.”

The partnership is multifaceted, encompassing a range of community engagement initiatives to support children and families year-round.

“We are grateful for First Watch’s deep and ongoing commitment to the children we serve,” said Dallas CASA’s Chief Development Officer Becca Leonard. “By engaging families through their children’s menu and supporting our events and volunteer programs, they are helping us reach more people and strengthening our ability to serve every child who needs a CASA volunteer.”

To find a participating First Watch restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time.

Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 46th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. Since 2019, Dallas CASA has been able to accept 100% of court appointments to Dallas County child welfare cases. In 2025, 1,116 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,340 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
