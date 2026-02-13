First Watch Partnering with Dallas CASA to Support Children in Foster Care

First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, with multiple locations across the Dallas area, has announced a partnership with Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to support children living in the foster care system.

This collaboration deepens the relationship between the two organizations and reflects First Watch’s commitment to strengthening families and communities.

Beginning this month, First Watch’s kids’ menus will highlight Dallas CASA’s mission by sharing how trained volunteers advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The menu will feature kid-friendly illustrations and a QR code that lets families learn more or explore volunteer opportunities.

In addition to raising awareness, the company will now donate 25 cents for every kid’s meal sold at its 28 Dallas/Fort Worth-area restaurants to Dallas CASA, helping ensure children in protective care have a consistent, caring advocate by their side.

“We believe small acts of kindness can make a big difference. Now, with every Kids Meal entree pur-chased at DFW-area First Watch locations, children will support Dallas CASA and the advocates who stand up for local kids,” said Bailey Kapci, Regional Vice President at First Watch, overseeing the Dal-las market. “It’s a simple, but meaningful, way for kids to support kids – showing that even small mo-ments can help create a brighter future for local kids in our community.”

The partnership is multifaceted, encompassing a range of community engagement initiatives to support children and families year-round.

“We are grateful for First Watch’s deep and ongoing commitment to the children we serve,” said Dallas CASA’s Chief Development Officer Becca Leonard. “By engaging families through their children’s menu and supporting our events and volunteer programs, they are helping us reach more people and strengthening our ability to serve every child who needs a CASA volunteer.”

To find a participating First Watch restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time.

Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 46th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. Since 2019, Dallas CASA has been able to accept 100% of court appointments to Dallas County child welfare cases. In 2025, 1,116 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,340 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.