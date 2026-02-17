People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA — Mann Robinson Studios greenlights Gina 2, and The Holiday Gift, two films from writer-director Vernon Williams III (His Secret,...
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Avoid the Drama and Extend George Pickens

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sportswriter

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a pivotal offseason—one that starts with resigning their All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens.

Dallas is expected to place the franchise tag on Pickens to maintain team control and will have until July 15 to negotiate a contract extension with the former Georgia Bulldog. While the franchise tag will be worth around $27-28 million, the Cowboys should learn from their previous mistakes of dragging their feet to negotiate a long-term deal with key players.

In 2024 we watched CeeDee Lamb hold out until he received his own contract extension, and he plans to speak with the front office in effort to help get Pickens’ deal done.

Last offseason, star pass rusher Micah Parsons was present at team facilities but did not participate in on-field work as his contract talks dragged on.

(DWG Studio)

The Parsons saga eventually ended in trading him to the Green Bay Packers and we can only hope contract negotiations with Pickens are much smoother.

“I didn’t necessarily learn,” Jerry Jones said just before Super Bowl LX. “I say that because hopefully you learn something all the way. But what I would say is that the reason those talks didn’t work was not the talks or the personalities or not talking to the agent. The reason it didn’t work is Micah got priced away from us. It was just worth more to us to have the picks than to have him. I’m serious.”

Dallas got two first round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the Parsons trade and flipped one of the picks for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Can an offseason full of distractions be avoided by re-signing Pickens? Absolutely. Both parties would have to be willing to meet in the middle, which is easier said than done in business—but certainly doable.

With the NFL Combine starting next week in Indianapolis, Pickens’ agents are looking to open contract discussions.

Having two elite receivers in the same offense is a luxury that causes opposing defenses to roll coverage to one wideout while the other feasts on one-on-one matchups.

However, you have to pay the cost to be a boss and does Jones worry about paying Lamb and Pickens top dollar?

“Absolutely. A lot of the reasons that I did some of the things that I did last year was to retain some players that if it would have gone in a different direction, I couldn’t have retained, Jones said.”

There is precedent the Cowboys can reference when it comes to paying two wide receivers top of market value.

The Cincinnati Bengals have two wide receivers—Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins—each on contracts worth more than $100 million, while the Detroit Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams earning $30 million and $27.6 million per year, respectively.

The Cowboys can create nearly $100 million in cap space by restructuring contracts and cutting ties with some players.

Pickens is coming off a career year in which he totaled 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, and Dallas is simply a better team with him on the roster.

Here’s to hoping the Cowboys do the right thing and pay Pickens what he deserves—sooner rather than later.

