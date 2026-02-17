People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

End of an Era: Farewell to Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., a towering figure in American civil rights, politics and social justice who rose from humble Southern roots to become a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr. and a two-time presidential candidate, died Tuesday at his home in Chicago. He was 84.

Jackson was born on Oct. 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina.

He excelled as a student-athlete and class president in segregated public schools. He turned down a baseball contract offer to attend the University of Illinois on a football scholarship in 1959, but transferred the following year to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, earning a sociology degree in 1964.

There, amid the burgeoning civil rights movement, Jackson joined sit-in protests and became active with the Congress of Racial Equality.

 

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., seen by many as the “last of the great civil rights warriors of the 1960s” passed away on Tuesday morning after a period of declining health. (Composite of photos by U.S. Mission Geneva and John H. White / both via Wikimedia)

He married Jacqueline Lavinia Brown in 1962; the couple had five children, including sons Jesse Jr. (a former congressman) and Jonathan (an activist and politician).

Jackson began theological studies at Chicago Theological Seminary but left to pursue full-time activism, earning ordination as a Baptist minister in 1968 and later a Master of Divinity degree in 2000.

Jackson’s national prominence began in the mid-1960s when he joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

He led Operation Breadbasket in Chicago, pushing for economic opportunities for Black communities, and was in Memphis with King at the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968, when the civil rights leader was assassinated.

In 1971, Jackson founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity) in Chicago, focusing on economic empowerment, education and moral leadership. He merged it in 1996 with the National Rainbow Coalition to create the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, advocating for a multiracial “rainbow coalition” of the poor, workers, women and minorities under the slogan “Keep Hope Alive.”

Jackson’s 1984 and 1988 Democratic presidential bids were historic: He won multiple primaries and caucuses, garnering millions of votes and energizing Black and progressive voters, though he fell short of the nomination.

His campaigns highlighted issues like poverty, apartheid, Middle East peace and voting rights. Internationally, Jackson negotiated the release of hostages and prisoners in places like Syria, Cuba and Iraq. President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000, and South Africa honored him with its Companion of OR Tambo award.

Jackson’s legacy endures as a bridge between King’s era and modern movements, inspiring generations with impassioned oratory and unrelenting pursuit of justice, equality and human dignity.

Simmons College of Kentucky (home of The Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. Center for Racial Justice) and its President, Kevin W. Cosby, Ph.D., D.Min., issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., a towering figure in the American civil rights movement and a lifelong champion for justice, equity, and human dignity.

“Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson was the last of the great civil rights warriors of the 1960s who emerged from the radical Black liberation church, a tradition shaped by Frederick Douglass and the abolitionist movement of the nineteenth century. That stream of faith and freedom also produced pioneers such as William J. Simmons. As scholar and Grawmeyer Award winner Gary Dorrien has noted, William J. Simmons stood among the early architects of that movement. Simmons College of Kentucky proudly bears his name, linking our institution to that enduring legacy of prophetic witness and intellectual leadership.

“As a protégé and student of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., no one advanced Dr. King’s agenda of social justice with more persistence and public visibility than Reverend Jackson. From the Poor People’s Campaign to Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition, he translated moral vision into political action. He pushed this nation to expand voting rights, increase economic opportunity, and defend the dignity of the poor and marginalized.

“Simmons College of Kentucky and the Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. Center for Racial Justice are united in honoring and advancing his legacy. With Reverend Jackson’s help and support, we established and named the Center in his honor as a living commitment to the work he championed. Together, Simmons and the Center will continue to educate communities about social and systemic racism, advocate for just laws, policies, systems, and structures, and challenge those who legislate by working to improve public policy so that our nation moves from disparity to equity. In doing so, we carry forward the moral clarity and courage that defined his life.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Jackson family and to all who were shaped by his leadership. His life strengthened the moral spine of this nation. His voice stirred conscience. His example will continue to guide our work at Simmons College of Kentucky and beyond.”

