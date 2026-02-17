People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA — Mann Robinson Studios greenlights Gina 2, and The Holiday Gift, two films from writer-director Vernon Williams III (His Secret,...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Dallas College) Dallas College announced that Derek Soper has been selected and confirmed to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

People in the News

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Legacies of Black History in Dallas ISD

Many of our schools are a reflection of the mission of leaders throughout the Black community in Dallas who have supported education.

Among them is Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, an A-rated campus in District 6, named in honor of the civil rights activist and educator whose deep love for South Dallas guided her lifelong commitment to service. For more than 80 years, Kathlyn Joy Gilliam was an advocate for public school desegregation and worked to strengthen and beautify the community she called home.

Gilliam was the district’s first Black woman elected to the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, serving for 23 years beginning in 1974, and the first Black board president from 1980 to 1982. Her leadership continues to inspire me, and I strive to honor her legacy through my own commitment to our students, educators, and community.

 

Joyce Foreman

As we honor a century of Black History Month celebrations, I am reminded of the words of civil rights leader John Lewis: “Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?” Each day we answer that question through the way we serve our students and support their families. They are Dallas ISD’s legacy.

A lifetime champion: At Justin F. Kimball High School, legacy is more than a word, it is a lived commitment. Longtime head wrestling coach Devon Fortson is a proud Kimball alumnus and athlete who returned home to serve the community that helped shape him. He will now be inducted into the Texas High School Wrestling Coach Association’s Hall of Honor. Affectionately known as “Coach Buck,” Fortson founded Kimball’s wrestling program in 1998, building a championship team that develops student athletes of character and purpose.

Judge Louis A. Bedford Jr. Law Academy opened the doors to its new campus in January, marking an important moment for our community. This campus stands as a tribute to the legacy of Judge Bedford, whose life’s work was defined by service, justice, and a deep commitment to mentoring young Black lawyers and advancing voting rights. He embodies values of integrity, fairness, and public service that remain at the heart of Bedford Jr. Law Academy, guiding the future leaders being prepared within its school walls.

An example of the creativity and leadership that the school is cultivating can be seen in Xavier C., a student at Bedford. He earned first place in the Individual Documentary category at the 2026 National History Day Junior Division competition. Responding to the theme, “Revolution, Reaction, Reform in History,” Xavier demonstrated both intellectual curiosity and a deep respect for history through his thoughtful documentary.

Throughout Dallas ISD, students are given the opportunity to engage deeply with history and rise to the occasion as scholars and storytellers.

This generation of students and educators are the voices of the next 100 years of Black History. Each accomplishment is a reminder that greatness is happening everyday and I am proud to be a part of this legacy in Dallas ISD with you.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025