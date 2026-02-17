Legacies of Black History in Dallas ISD

Many of our schools are a reflection of the mission of leaders throughout the Black community in Dallas who have supported education.

Among them is Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, an A-rated campus in District 6, named in honor of the civil rights activist and educator whose deep love for South Dallas guided her lifelong commitment to service. For more than 80 years, Kathlyn Joy Gilliam was an advocate for public school desegregation and worked to strengthen and beautify the community she called home.

Gilliam was the district’s first Black woman elected to the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, serving for 23 years beginning in 1974, and the first Black board president from 1980 to 1982. Her leadership continues to inspire me, and I strive to honor her legacy through my own commitment to our students, educators, and community.

As we honor a century of Black History Month celebrations, I am reminded of the words of civil rights leader John Lewis: “Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?” Each day we answer that question through the way we serve our students and support their families. They are Dallas ISD’s legacy.

A lifetime champion: At Justin F. Kimball High School, legacy is more than a word, it is a lived commitment. Longtime head wrestling coach Devon Fortson is a proud Kimball alumnus and athlete who returned home to serve the community that helped shape him. He will now be inducted into the Texas High School Wrestling Coach Association’s Hall of Honor. Affectionately known as “Coach Buck,” Fortson founded Kimball’s wrestling program in 1998, building a championship team that develops student athletes of character and purpose.

Judge Louis A. Bedford Jr. Law Academy opened the doors to its new campus in January, marking an important moment for our community. This campus stands as a tribute to the legacy of Judge Bedford, whose life’s work was defined by service, justice, and a deep commitment to mentoring young Black lawyers and advancing voting rights. He embodies values of integrity, fairness, and public service that remain at the heart of Bedford Jr. Law Academy, guiding the future leaders being prepared within its school walls.

An example of the creativity and leadership that the school is cultivating can be seen in Xavier C., a student at Bedford. He earned first place in the Individual Documentary category at the 2026 National History Day Junior Division competition. Responding to the theme, “Revolution, Reaction, Reform in History,” Xavier demonstrated both intellectual curiosity and a deep respect for history through his thoughtful documentary.

Throughout Dallas ISD, students are given the opportunity to engage deeply with history and rise to the occasion as scholars and storytellers.

This generation of students and educators are the voices of the next 100 years of Black History. Each accomplishment is a reminder that greatness is happening everyday and I am proud to be a part of this legacy in Dallas ISD with you.