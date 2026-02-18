Dallas College Launches ‘The Texas Ticker’ a Bloomberg-Powered Trading Initiative as ‘Y’all Street’ Takes Root in Dallas

As Dallas emerges as the epicenter of the nation’s next financial frontier, Dallas College today announced the launch of The Texas Ticker, a hands-on trading and market analytics initiative built around the Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge and the college’s Bloomberg Finance and Investment Labs.

The Texas Ticker is the flagship program within the Dallas College Y’all Street Market Experience, a broader initiative designed to connect students, industry partners and the community to real-world market activity through applied learning, professional tools, workshops and seminars focused on the financial sector.

“The Texas Ticker gives students hands-on experience with the same market tools used by financial professionals,” said Dr. Justin Lonon, Dallas College chancellor. “As ‘Y’all Street’ takes shape and the Texas Stock Exchange grows, our students won’t just learn how markets work — they’ll actively participate in them.”

The initiative launches as North Texas experiences rapid growth in its financial sector, driven in part by the establishment of the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) and the relocation of major financial firms to Dallas — a movement increasingly referred to as “Y’all Street.”

The Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge is one of the world’s largest student investment competitions, placing teams in a live market simulation with a $1 million portfolio.

Participants respond to real market conditions, track performance and make investment decisions in real time.

“When students gain hands-on experience with real-time market data, it changes how they see both their education and their career possibilities,” said Elizabeth Casserino, Bloomberg AMER head of university relations. “By embedding Bloomberg technology into the student experience, Dallas College is helping develop a new generation of talent equipped to analyze markets, understand global capital flows and contribute to Texas’s evolving financial ecosystem.”

For more information about The Texas Ticker visit: https://www.dallascollege.edu/schools/business/bloomberg.