After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution’s next vice chancellor of external...
Jason Kidd is expanding his commitment to girls youth basketball with the launch of Jason Kidd Select South, a North Texas–based program designed to...
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Front Row Seat To History

Personal Filmmaker and Technical Director Saddened by the Passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson

Following the announcement of the passing of civil rights titan Reverend Jesse Jackson, Eric LeMonte Williams—veteran international filmmaker, photojournalist, business owner, and Texas political figure—reflects with profound sadness on the loss of the man whose global journey he documented for over a decade.

Williams’ history with Reverend Jackson is expansive and historic. Not only was Williams Jackson’s personal filmmaker, but he also served as the Technical Director for the Reverend throughout the Clinton administration. In this dual capacity, Williams held a front-row seat to the shaping of the 21st century. As the Technical Director for the television program “Jesse Jackson Speaks to the Nation,” Williams was responsible for the visual broadcast of Jackson’s message to millions of households.

During this pivotal era, Williams’ lens captured the intimate brotherhood between Jackson and former President Nelson Mandela, documenting numerous historic visits to South Africa to meet with both Nelson and Winnie Mandela. Beyond the halls of diplomacy, Williams accompanied Reverend Jackson into the world’s most volatile regions.

 

Eric LeMonte Williams and Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Cannes Film Festival (Courtesy photo)

He famously documented the war in Liberia, standing as a first-hand witness and documentarian of the peace settlements that brought a critical, albeit brief, end to the conflict. His global travels with the Reverend also included high-profile international delegations to Italy and France, frequently accompanying cultural icons such as Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones.

“Reverend Jackson’s impact was never confined to a single pulpit or nation; I watched him command the attention of world leaders and icons alike,” said Williams. “From the streets of Monrovia to the meetings in Pretoria, documenting his journey was more than a professional assignment—it was witnessing history in real-time. I am deeply saddened by the loss of a man who was a mentor, a subject, and a monumental force for peace.”

As a business owner and filmmaker, Williams’ professional path with Jackson was also marked by a significant 2004 legal settlement regarding his film, “The Country Preacher.” The documentary, which showcased the life works of Reverend Jackson, gained

international acclaim when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Agora Film series, making Williams the first documentary filmmaker to showcase in that category.
Following a dispute concerning his extensive work—originally valued at $550,000—the settlement resulted in Williams obtaining the full legal rights to the footage. This landmark acquisition allowed Williams to preserve an unparalleled archive of Jackson’s global mission.
Eric LeMonte Williams remains a prominent figure in Texas politics and the arts. He made history in 1987 as the first African American to win the National College Photographer of the Year award.

As the world mourns, Williams continues to utilize his extensive portfolio—including “Haiti Cries Out” and the three-part series “Three-Fifths”—to ensure that the nuanced, global story of the civil rights movement and the Jackson era is preserved for future generations.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

