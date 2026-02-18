Personal Filmmaker and Technical Director Saddened by the Passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson

Following the announcement of the passing of civil rights titan Reverend Jesse Jackson, Eric LeMonte Williams—veteran international filmmaker, photojournalist, business owner, and Texas political figure—reflects with profound sadness on the loss of the man whose global journey he documented for over a decade.

Williams’ history with Reverend Jackson is expansive and historic. Not only was Williams Jackson’s personal filmmaker, but he also served as the Technical Director for the Reverend throughout the Clinton administration. In this dual capacity, Williams held a front-row seat to the shaping of the 21st century. As the Technical Director for the television program “Jesse Jackson Speaks to the Nation,” Williams was responsible for the visual broadcast of Jackson’s message to millions of households.

During this pivotal era, Williams’ lens captured the intimate brotherhood between Jackson and former President Nelson Mandela, documenting numerous historic visits to South Africa to meet with both Nelson and Winnie Mandela. Beyond the halls of diplomacy, Williams accompanied Reverend Jackson into the world’s most volatile regions.

He famously documented the war in Liberia, standing as a first-hand witness and documentarian of the peace settlements that brought a critical, albeit brief, end to the conflict. His global travels with the Reverend also included high-profile international delegations to Italy and France, frequently accompanying cultural icons such as Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones.

“Reverend Jackson’s impact was never confined to a single pulpit or nation; I watched him command the attention of world leaders and icons alike,” said Williams. “From the streets of Monrovia to the meetings in Pretoria, documenting his journey was more than a professional assignment—it was witnessing history in real-time. I am deeply saddened by the loss of a man who was a mentor, a subject, and a monumental force for peace.”

As a business owner and filmmaker, Williams’ professional path with Jackson was also marked by a significant 2004 legal settlement regarding his film, “The Country Preacher.” The documentary, which showcased the life works of Reverend Jackson, gained

international acclaim when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Agora Film series, making Williams the first documentary filmmaker to showcase in that category.

Following a dispute concerning his extensive work—originally valued at $550,000—the settlement resulted in Williams obtaining the full legal rights to the footage. This landmark acquisition allowed Williams to preserve an unparalleled archive of Jackson’s global mission.

Eric LeMonte Williams remains a prominent figure in Texas politics and the arts. He made history in 1987 as the first African American to win the National College Photographer of the Year award.

As the world mourns, Williams continues to utilize his extensive portfolio—including “Haiti Cries Out” and the three-part series “Three-Fifths”—to ensure that the nuanced, global story of the civil rights movement and the Jackson era is preserved for future generations.