Glenn Heights Mayor Appointed Chair of National League of Cities Council on Youth, Education, and Families

GLENN HEIGHTS – Mayor Sonja A. Brown has been appointed Chair of the 2026 Council on Youth, Education, and Families (YEF Council) of the National League of Cities (NLC), marking a significant national leadership milestone for the City of Glenn Heights and the State of Texas.

The appointment was announced on behalf of NLC President Kevin Kramer, recognizing Mayor Brown’s longstanding commitment to equity, education, and family-centered public policy. In her new role, Mayor Brown will lead national efforts focused on strengthening communities and advancing outcomes for children and families across the country.

Mayor Brown will serve as Chair through November 2026, concluding at NLC’s City Summit.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful for the confidence placed in me,” said Mayor Brown. “This work is personal. Every policy we shape and every partnership we build must reflect our responsibility to protect opportunity, dignity, and hope for every child and every family.”

Under Mayor Brown’s leadership, the YEF Council will operate under the 2026 theme, Building Resilient Families in Uncertain Times, a vision she developed to guide the council’s work in addressing economic, social, and educational challenges facing communities nationwide.

“Families are navigating unprecedented pressures,” Brown added. “Resilience does not happen by accident. It is built through intentional leadership, compassionate governance, and courageous collaboration. That is the work we are committing to do.”

In addition to her appointment as Chair, Mayor Brown has also been selected to serve on the National League of Cities Small Cities Council, further strengthening her voice in shaping national policy for small and mid-sized municipalities.

Mayor Brown currently serves as Mayor of Glenn Heights, where she has championed initiatives centered on youth development, educational access, civic engagement, and community empowerment. Her national appointment reflects her growing influence as a leader who bridges local experience with state and national advocacy.

“From the classroom to City Hall to the national stage, my mission remains the same,” said Brown. “I serve to listen, to lift, and to lead with integrity. Our communities deserve nothing less.”

With this appointment, Mayor Brown now serves in leadership and advisory roles at the local, state, and national levels, reinforcing her commitment to ensuring that community voices are represented wherever decisions are made.

Her work continues to center on building systems that are inclusive, responsive, and rooted in justice, particularly for historically underserved families.

The YEF Council’s initial virtual meeting will take place on February 23, 2026, followed by the first in-person meeting during the Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2026.