People in the News NDG Staff - 0
After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution’s next vice chancellor of external...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jason Kidd is expanding his commitment to girls youth basketball with the launch of Jason Kidd Select South, a North Texas–based program designed to...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
Read more

People in the News

Saturday, February 21, 2026

People in the News

Saturday, February 21, 2026

House District 30 Race Brings Stiff Competition with Three Strong Candidates

By Lori Lee
NDG Contributing Writer

Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has brought national attention to local U.S. House District 30. Her dynamic, sometimes confrontational remarks have led to her portrayal on Saturday Night Live and to a number of appearances on national news programs and late night comedy hours.

Now that she has decided to make a move for Senator John Cornyn’s Texas Senate seat, voters will need to decide who will fill her very prominent shoes. Crockett currently represents U.S. House District 30, which includes much of Dallas, Seagoville, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Glen Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, Grand Prairie, and parts of Arlington.

Candidates who signed up for the challenge include former Dallas City Council member, Barbara Mallory Calloway, and two long-time Dallas pastors, both in churches falling within
District 30. They include Pastor Rodney LaBruce of Second Generation Fellowship Church and Jasmine Crockett’s very own pastor, Dr. Frederick Haynes, III, of Friendship West Baptist.

 

U.S. Representative, District 30 candidates (L-R in ballot order) are; Frederick D. Haynes III, Barbara Mallory Caraway, and Rodney LaBruce. (Photos via campaign and church websites)

Calloway is passionate about education, emphasizing her commitment to providing a fair and quality education for everyone. She aims to stabilize the Department of Education while actively supporting initiatives that enhance earnings and promote youth programs that foster development of productive citizens. She also supports policies that encourage innovations in science and a healthier quality of life.

Mallory’s other priorities include affordable healthcare, Medicare, and Social Security.
She said she will communicate with her constituents through traditional town hall meetings and social media, she said.

“Citizens deserve accountability and responsiveness … They deserve civility from public officers to make sure elected officials are promoting their interests.”

Calloway is the candidate that brings legislative experience to the table, as Dallas City Council member of the Sixth District from 1993 to 2001 and as representative for the Texas House 110th District from 2007 to 2013.

“I can hit the ground running, said Calloway …The work I do will be measured by my ability to successfully introduce and pass legislation on policies that affect my constituents.”

Yet, while Rodney LaBruce doesn’t have legislative experience, he has devoted his life to public service. As founder of the Unified Advocacy and Leadership Coalition, he has sought to identify and dismantle root causes of economic hardship, which as his website states, he largely attributes to housing debt and incarceration. He thereby supports expansion of affordable housing and judicial reform, with an increased focus on rehabilitation and equity, his website shows.

LaBruce also favors redirecting wealth by reforming the tax code, closing trillion-dollar loopholes used by the top 1%, he said. Doing so would create a system that finally rewards work instead of just wealth with real tax relief for small businesses, this building wealth within District 30 instead of sending it to corporations outside the district.

LaBruce has lived in U.S. District 30 all his life and has a vision for the district that includes community-rooted basketball tournaments that generate revenue for scholarships and neighborhood investment funds, his website states.

Pastor Frederick Haynes, III, has also served working families and communities as a faith leader and advocate. Though he lacks direct legislative experience, he has developed cross-sector partnerships with multimillion-dollar initiatives, securing public and private funding, while working with civic, labor, education, and healthcare leaders to deliver measurable impact.

“That background gives me the practical knowledge to translate community needs into policy solutions, said Haynes, the leadership skills to build coalitions across differences, and the accountability mindset to ensure results.”

His policies will be inclusive, he noted, because he will engage directly with impacted communities before legislation is drafted, not afterwards. And this will include structured listening sessions, advisory councils, trusted community-based organizations, and equity impact assessments for major policy proposals.

“Protecting civil rights, voting rights, workers’ rights, and due process will remain nonnegotiable guardrails,” he added.

When it comes to the cost of living, Haynes said he would protect collective bargaining rights to raise wages, while prioritizing prescription drug and childcare affordability. He would also support expansion of affordable housing incentives, Child Tax and Earned Income Tax Credits, he said.

To improve access to quality healthcare, Haynes said he would expand Medicaid in non-expansion states while supporting “Medicare for All” and strengthening the Affordable Care Act. He would also increase funding for community health centers, ensure mental and physical health parity, and advocate for preventive care investments to reduce long-term costs, he said.

Haynes laid out robust evaluation criteria to determine whether his policies would translate to relief, measuring district reductions in housing, healthcare and childcare costs against median wages and other stability measures. He would also monitor health policies for effectiveness by tracking medical debt and insurance coverage rates against criteria such as care wait times and prescription affordability, he explained, this while measuring improved health outcomes across all income and racial groups.

“Healthcare policy must be judged by access, affordability, and equity,” Haynes concluded.
The winner of the March 3 primary will face the Republican nominee in November, though District 30 remains solid blue.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025