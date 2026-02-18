In Voting, the Only Thing to Fear is Fear Itself

By Lori Lee

NDG Contributing Writer

As the polls look less and less hopeful for Republicans, the federal government is attempting to yield greater influence over the elections process, this though U.S. elections are intended to be run by the states.

According to Section 4, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution,

The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of choosing Senators.

The president is trying to project power that he simply does not have, said Justin Levitt, Loyola Law School professor and former White House Senior Advisor on Democracy and Voting Rights at a recent American Community Media briefing.

“We’re used to, unfortunately, now describing things that the president can’t do and then watching him do some of them without the authority to do those things.”

Yet, when it comes to elections, he is limited by important legal and operational constraints, said Levitt.

The most important efforts to date have come through redistricting, he said. Texas led the way in this effort, followed by other partisan efforts.

As more district lines shift, he noted, voters may find themselves in new areas electing new representatives. Yet, given the number of voters and the variety of voting modes, voters have agency, he said, especially considering the signs pointing to extraordinary turnout this Fall.

Voters exercising rights at the ballot box may very well be the strongest push back the country has, he said.

“The system actually works with a lot of belts and suspenders to make sure that people aren’t unduly disenfranchised,” he commented. And there are already quite a few safeguards to prevent fraud.

One way to fight back is just to allow poll workers and election skeptics to see up close how things actually work.

“I think that you can view most of the actions that the Trump Administration has taken through the lens of marketing,” added Levitt, based on stirring up fears surrounding potential fraud. Take the Georgia FBI raid, for example, which has threatened suspicions about the 2016 election despite repeated disproven challenges to the state’s processes.

The states are defending themselves against Department of Justice attempts to seek voter rolls, added Vice President for Voting Rights and the Rule of Law at the Campaign Legal Center, Danielle Lang. As lawyers protect voter data, the courts have ruled that the Department of Justice has no basis for voter data collection.

Representing the League of Women Voters, Lang’s organization is suing the Citizen and Immigration Services because it has banned voter registration activity at naturalization ceremonies. The Campaign Legal Center is on the front lines doing important work to protect voting rights.

Those discouraged by recent Supreme Court rulings and abuses of executive power, should know it won’t be the same story when it comes to elections, Lang assured.

In March 2025, for example, the President came out with a lengthy executive order purporting to involve federal agencies with elections while threatening states into making changes to their systems. Nothing has come of the order, said Lang.

The most immediate threat came in a request for changes to requirements for the federal voter registration form, created by the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, she said.

Though most voters use the state forms, the federal form can make registering easier, especially for those who don’t speak English—an achievement by the League of United Latin American Citizens, she noted.

Yet, the president tried to add new requirements to provide multiple forms to be mailed along with the registration card. Yet, since the card doesn’t come with an envelope, the district court ruled it out.

This decision has become very important, she noted, by affirming the U.S. president has no constitutional power over elections, every court order since parroting the language, she said.

Similarly, regarding attempts to prevent voters from using absentee ballots, Lang said those rules are set by the vast majority of states. Only Congress and the states can set such voting rules.

Yet, the Campaign Legal Center is prepared for any executive orders that may be coming, she added, though she does not expect attempts to take away absentee voting.

The President has also mentioned canceling or nationalizing elections while requiring proof of citizenship. Yet, though Americans support some sort of verification of voters identity, voters would likely not support an act that would disenfranchise millions of married women to prove eligibility.

“We stand ready to oppose that bill because we know that it’s bad for voters, and we know that if voters know the facts, they will know that it’s bad for them,” added Lang.

There’s so much work going on right now but our organization is forward-looking, prepared for any attempts at interference.

To the extent there are real threats, an incredibly dedicated force of voting rights lawyers will ensure the law is followed, she assured.

“I really believe in the election officials across this country that they will not sit back and have their power taken from them,” said Lang.

Added John C. Yang, President and Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, many of these efforts are racially motivated.

Laws that limit the ability of voters to vote by mail, limit accessibility, he said. Having the ballot at home allows additional time to translate and think through the issues, noted Yang.

One solution our community has offered is a toll-free number to help Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) navigate language issues.

Such efforts affect Latino voters as well, added Andrea Centeno, DC Regional Counsel for the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MELDEF).

The proposed proof of citizenship to vote and recent calls for ICE at the polls suppress voters of color disproportionately, she said. Voters of color are less likely to have these documents, and often have a harder time obtaining them. These efforts produce confusion and fear, based on false narratives about the security of elections.

The efforts also create risks of harassment and intimidation for citizens at the polls, said Senteno. A lot of that is due to attributing fraud to non-citizen immigrants, connected to the growing numbers of non-white voters in the electorate.

“All of that likely deters eligible voters from casting their ballots,” she said.

Other tactics used to deny access to the ballot or to dilute the Latino vote include restrictions on language assistance and unlawful voter purges.

These citizens need to be informed of their rights and of what to expect at the poll site, said Senteno.

“It’s important for people to recognize what their rights are to go into the ballot box,” added Yang.

“Our democracy is just too important for us not to care about and not to stay informed about, and not to exercise that right to vote,” Yang said.