After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution's next vice chancellor of external...
Jason Kidd is expanding his commitment to girls youth basketball with the launch of Jason Kidd Select South, a North Texas–based program designed to...
(Black PR Wire) The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Redrawn District Lines Heat Up 2026 Midterm Primaries

By David Wilfong
NDG Contributing Writer

Dallas County voters are already casting ballots in the March 3 primary elections, with early voting underway since Feb. 17, to select party nominees for statewide offices in the Nov. 3 general election.

One of the most high-profile primaries is for the U.S. Senate, where incumbent Sen. John Cornyn faces challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt on the GOP ticket. Some polls actually show Paxton leading among likely GOP voters, with a potential runoff if no candidate secures a majority.

Democrats vying for the U.S. Senate seat features a heated contest of its own. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Texas Rep. James Talarico are making waves in the media. Crockett is a nationally-known and highly-popular swordbearer for the Democratic party, while Talarico has also gained some popularity in national media (most recently as a “banned guest” on Stephen Colbert’s talk show), and as a candidate who may draw in some anti-Trump votes from the GOP side in the general election. Also running is Ahmad R. Hassan, veteran of numerous campaigns.

For governor, Republican incumbent Greg Abbott seeks an unprecedented fourth term against 10 challengers.

 

(DWG Studio)

In the Democratic primary for governor, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa has emerged as the frontrunner following businessman Andrew White’s withdrawal and endorsement of her in early January. She faces a field including former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell, (previously ran for governor in 2006), Angela “TiaAngie” Villescaz, Bobby Cole, Zach Vance, Jose Navarro Balbuena, Patricia Abrego, and Carlton W. Hart. A runoff appears possible if no candidate reaches 50% on March 3.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the powerful presiding officer of the Senate, seeks reelection in the Republican primary against three challengers; Esala Wueschner, Timothy Mabry and Perla Muñoz Hopkins.

Three Democrats are vying for the Lt. Governor’s post: state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, a four-term legislator on the House Appropriations Committee; labor advocate Marcos Vélez; and software company manager Courtney Head.

Democratic-Party-Sample-Ballot-030326

The attorney general race is open after Paxton chose to run for Senate. Republicans feature a four-way race including U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, state Sen. Mayes Middleton, state Sen. Joan Huffman and former federal prosecutor Aaron Reitz, with Roy polling ahead in early surveys.

The Democratic primary for attorney general features state Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, who leads early polling and stresses reforming the office after Paxton’s scandals; former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and Tony Box are also in this highly-contested primary. Poll watchers see a likely runoff in this race.

Other statewide executive offices up for vote include comptroller of public accounts where Democrats will choose from Savant Moore, Sarah Eckhardt and Michael Lange. On the GOP side; Michael Berlanga, Don Huffines, Christi Craddock and Kelly Hancock are vying for the office.

Commissioner of the General Land Office sees Jose Loya and Benjamin Flores competing on the Dem side while the office is uncontested in the GOP.

Agriculture commissioner is contested on the Republican ticket by Nate Sheets and Sid Miller.

The railroad commissioner (which regulates oil and gas) is heavily contested in the Republican primary with five contenders.

Republican-Party-Sample-Ballot-030326

No major statewide office is uncontested in at least one party’s primary, reflecting intra-party debates over issues like education, energy and immigration. Runoffs, if needed, are set for May 26.

There’s going to be a lot of attention paid to the upcoming races for the U.S. House of Representatives after a controversial move by the Texas GOP to redraw district lines in a bid to deliver more Republican seats in congress. The effort came at the behest of President Donald J. Trump and spawned reactionary moves by Democrats in blue states like California.

In Texas’ U.S. House District 24 primaries (covering parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area), Republican incumbent Beth Van Duyne faces no challengers in her primary, positioning her strongly for renomination in this GOP-leaning district after recent redistricting. On the Democratic side, three candidates; Jon Buchwald, Kevin Burge, and TJ Ware are competing to face Van Duyne.

For District 30 (a solidly Democratic seat in Dallas after Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate run left it open), the Democratic primary features a competitive field of Barbara Mallory Caraway, Frederick Haynes (a prominent pastor endorsed by some as Crockett’s preferred successor), and Rodney LaBruce.

The Republican primary includes four candidates—Sholdon Daniels, Gregor Heise, Everett Jackson, and Nils Walker—vying for a long-shot nomination in a heavily blue area.
In the newly redrawn District 32 (shifted to favor Republicans by extending from Dallas into East Texas, making it a top GOP pickup target), Democrats have a primary between Dan Barrios and Anthony Bridges.

The Republican primary is crowded with nine contenders, including notable names like Ryan Binkley (a 2024 presidential candidate), Jace Yarbrough (Trump-endorsed attorney), Darrell Day, Paul Bondar, and others such as James Ussery, Gordon Heslop, Monty Montanez, Abteen Vaziri, and Aimee Carrasco, likely heading to a runoff given the fragmented field.
The District 33 Democratic primary (a Dallas-area seat drawn to remain blue) pits incumbent Rep. Julie Johnson (after redistricting displaced her from the old 32nd) against former Rep. Colin Allred, plus Zeeshan Hafeez and Carlos Quintanilla, creating a high-profile matchup between two well-known figures.

Republicans have four candidates—Patrick Gillespie, Monte Mitchell, Kurt L. Schwab, and John Sims—competing in a district unfavorable to their party. All primaries are set for March 3, 2026, with potential runoffs on May 26.

In the Republican primary, there is a contested race for State Senator, District 2 with Bob Hall facing challenger Jason K. Eddington. On the Democratic side Keenan Colbert runs unopposed.

The Democratic primary has only one State Representative race with multiple candidates. In District 100 there is a three-way contest between Amanda Richardson, Justice McFarlane and Venton Jones. The winner will face Republican Jordan Scott Hoffnagle who is unopposed in the primary.

The GOP primary has two contested State Representative races. In District 108 Morgan Meyer faces Sanjay Narayan. In District 112 there is a four-way race between Perry E. Barker, Sr., Chad Carnahan, Angie Chen Button and Tina Price. The Democratic primary is uncontested in these races.

Early voting is already underway and will continue through Feb.27. Election Day is March 3 with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting times and voting locations, as well as sample ballots and more detailed information is available at www.dallascountyvotes.org.



