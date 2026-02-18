Zemill Hits the Stage in Irving Benefit

Spoken word artist and musical innovator Zemill will headline a scholarship fundraising concert March 28 aimed at blending poetry, jazz and community impact into one evening of performance and purpose.

Titled “A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair,” the event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at PRISM Las Colinas, 350 E. Royal Lane, Suite 123, in Irving. General admission tickets are $45, and VIP tables seating eight are $400, which include two complimentary bottles of wine.

The concert is presented by Attention Required Entertainment and The Elevating Minds Fund. Proceeds will support scholarships awarded through The Elevating Minds Fund, organizers said.

Billed as an immersive cultural experience, the program will feature Zemill’s signature “PoJazz Experience,” a fusion of spoken word and live music that blends smooth jazz, neo-soul, R&B and blues. Known for emotionally charged performances and socially conscious themes, Zemill said the event reflects his longstanding commitment to using art as a vehicle for empowerment.

“This event is very personal to me,” Zemill said in a statement. “A Snazzy Sneakers & PoJazz Affair represents everything I believe in — using creativity to uplift, educate and empower. Through PoJazz, I’ve always aimed to speak to the heart while feeding the soul, and this night is about pouring that love back into our community.”

He added: “This night is about using art to uplift our community and invest in the future.”

The evening will feature a full band under the direction of musical director Joel McCray, joined by Fulton Turnage, Jaquita Jones, Deon Q, Will Brooks and Mark Harper.

Organizers say the goal of the evening is not only to showcase artistry but also to generate tangible support for students seeking educational opportunities.

Tickets are available in advance, and seating is limited.