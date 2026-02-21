People in the News NDG Staff - 0
After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution’s next vice chancellor of external...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jason Kidd is expanding his commitment to girls youth basketball with the launch of Jason Kidd Select South, a North Texas–based program designed to...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) has elected Deborah Brittain to its Board of Directors, underscoring coast-to-coast reach and a growth...
Read more

People in the News

Monday, February 23, 2026

People in the News

Monday, February 23, 2026

Gerrymandered 32nd Has Republicans Chomping at the Bit

By David Wilfong
NDG Contributing Writer

With early voting underway and the March 3 primary approaching fast, the contest for Texas’ newly redrawn 32nd Congressional District has emerged as one of the state’s most closely watched races, pitting two Democrats in an expected low-turnout primary against a crowded Republican field in what is now expected to be a solidly GOP-leaning seat.

Redistricting by the Republican-led Legislature transformed the 32nd from a compact, Democratic stronghold centered in Dallas into a sprawling district that stretches from northern Dallas County suburbs eastward through Rockwall, Rains, Wood, Camp and Upshur counties and parts of Collin and Hunt counties. The new map, which added conservative rural territory, flipped the district’s partisan balance.

Some analysts rate it as safely Republican, one of several targets in the GOP’s congressional gerrymander. No incumbent is running. Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Farmers Branch), who held District 32 under its old boundaries, is now seeking election in the neighboring 33rd District after the map changes where she faces Colin Allred, also a veteran congressman.

(NDG Composite / Unsplash images)

On the Democratic side this time, the primary features a matchup between two North Texas Democrats with contrasting backgrounds.

Dan Barrios, a Richardson City Council member elected in 2023, is a former teacher and longtime community volunteer who grew up in Brownsville and has lived in North Texas for more than 25 years. He frames his campaign around practical, local governance: lowering costs for groceries and housing through stronger consumer protections, expanding health care access amid rising premiums and restoring public trust by rejecting political extremism.

“I’ve seen what good government can deliver when it works for everyone, not just the few,” Barrios said in campaign materials.

His effort is grassroots-funded and emphasizes service over ideology.

Anthony Bridges, an Army veteran who served six years on active duty, works as an EMT and first responder and describes himself as a human rights activist and “one angry Texan.” He is sharply critical of both parties’ leadership, accusing Democrats of offering only “strongly worded letters and word salads on TV” while vowing to accept no donations from billionaires, corporations or super PACs.

Bridges says he entered the race to fight for single payer health care, against the rising cost of living and what he calls pointless foreign wars that benefit defense contractors.

“Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer are going to hate me as much as we hate them and their billionaire buddies,” he said on his campaign site, adding “Let’s make them cry together.”

Neither Democrat has raised a large amount of funds for the race, and the winner will enter the general election as a heavy underdog against whoever the Republican nominee turns out to be.

The Republican primary is quite crowded, with nine candidates on the ballot in a contest that is likely to force a May 26 runoff.

Attention has centered on three frontrunners who lead in fundraising, endorsements and media coverage: Jace Yarbrough, Ryan Binkley and Darrell Day.

Jace Yarbrough, a seventh-generation Texan, Air Force veteran and constitutional attorney, has secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and is running an “America First” campaign. A Stanford Law School graduate and former Federalist Society chapter president, Yarbrough has litigated against vaccine mandates, DEI initiatives and what he calls religious discrimination.

He founded a classical Christian academy in Denton; they have five children.Yarbrough says he is running to deliver reinforcements for Trump’s agenda and block “the radical left from taking us backwards.” His platform stresses election integrity, parental rights, border security and traditional values.

Ryan Binkley, CEO and co-founder of the Generational Group business brokerage and senior pastor of Create Church in Richardson, brings deep roots in the district and a large personal financial commitment. He self-funded a long-shot 2024 presidential bid and has poured substantial resources into this race, raising more than a million dollars so far.

Binkley, who has lived and worked in northern Dallas County for 35 years, emphasizes job creation, faith-based leadership and family values. His platform calls for securing the border, expanding domestic energy production, cutting federal spending and taxes, protecting girls’ sports from transgender athletes and ensuring election integrity. Binkley has proposed a seven-year plan to reduce the national debt, mandate health care price transparency and expand health savings accounts.

Darrell Day, a former Arlington City Council member and the Republican nominee in the old 32nd District in 2024, positions himself as the candidate with proven local elected experience and unwavering MAGA credentials.

A lifelong Texas business owner and former GOP precinct chair, Day stresses border security to stop illegal immigration, drugs and human trafficking; lower taxes and reduced regulation; pro-life policies; traditional family values; and strong Second Amendment protections.”I stand on the unshakable foundation of the Bible and the U.S. Constitution to deliver solid solutions for Texans,” Day says on his campaign site..

Other Republican candidates include Paul Bondar, who ran for Oklahoma’s 4th District in 2024; Gordon Heslop, who has gained some support from moderates for his “Make America Normal Again” message; oil-and-gas worker James Ussery; Gordon Heslop, Monty Montanez, Abteen Vaziri and Aimee Carrasco.

Democrats have tried to highlight health care costs and threats to democratic norms, but the redrawn district’s conservative tilt has definitely given Dems an uphill battle regardless of who wins the primary.

An independent candidate, Charles Harper, has also filed for the general election. He is a Navy veteran, a former construction worker and a mental health advocate.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025