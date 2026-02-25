Black Women’s Roundtable Gearing Up for 15th Annual Women of Power National Summit

(Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and the Black Women’s Roundtable will convene hundreds of Black women from across the country and around the world for the 15th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) Women of Power National Summit.

The event will run March 11–15, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., during Women’s History Month.

This year’s theme, United We Win: Freedom, Justice, Democracy, Safety & Opportunity for All, is a call to collective action and a clear message: Black women remain among the most engaged civic leaders in the nation, building power through collective action, purpose, mutual aid, and economic mobilization.

The Summit convenes as Black women and Black communities navigate historic challenges: rising unemployment following mass layoffs, the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments, and persistent barriers to entrepreneurship and access to capital that threaten workplace stability and long-term economic opportunity. At the same time, renewed attacks on civil rights, voting access, reproductive freedom, and representative democracy seek to weaken the collective power Black women have built over generations.

The BWR Women of Power Summit has been a key strategic convening for 15 years — meeting the moment by organizing, partnership and building political and economic power. This year’s gathering will also celebrate the ways Black women have shaped the course of the nation — mobilizing voters, building institutions, helping elect the nation’s first Black president and first Black South Asian Vice President, supporting the confirmation of the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, and leading transformative change across nonprofits, labor, business, faith institutions, and movements for justice.

“For fifteen years, the BWR Women of Power Summit has been where Black women come together not just to talk, but to organize, advocate, and lead in the nation’s capitol.

“We gather at a moment when our communities face historic racial & gender discrimination, economic displacement and coordinated political attacks,” said Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable.

“But let me be clear: we will not be erased, deterred, distracted, or divided. We are building power — and we are not done.”

This year’s gathering also takes place during a pivotal midterm election year, as a fragile economy compounds the reality that more than 600,000 Black women have been sidelined in the economy — pushed out of work or locked out of opportunity by structural barriers, caregiving demands, wage inequities and policy decisions that fail to reflect their lived realities.

Yet even amid these barriers, Black women influence more than $1.7 trillion in annual consumer spending, representing one of the most powerful economic forces in the United States.

The Summit will explore how that economic influence can be leveraged strategically — from entrepreneurship and investment to collective purchasing and mutual aid — to strengthen and protect Black communities nationwide.

Over five days, policy briefings, organizing sessions, and workshops will focus on addressing these challenges and more including: forming support networks to navigate career transitions and health challenges, strengthening community-based solutions, and advancing education, civic engagement, and leadership development as essential tools for resilience and success.

Attendees will also meet with representatives on Capitol Hill.

Grounded in faith and purpose, the Summit will open with a gathering for prayer, centering spiritual resilience alongside political, economic, and community leadership.

The Summit will again feature a dedicated Black Girls and Girl Power Emerging Leaders Track, investing in the next generation of leaders and ensuring young Black girls have the tools, confidence, and community to rise and lead.