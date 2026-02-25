SELMA, Ala. —Civil Rights TV, the world’s first 24-hour television network dedicated exclusively to civil rights history, education, and future equity, has officially launched on the Connect To Your City OTT platform powered by Connect2OTT.

The network debuts from Selma, Alabama—one of the most historically significant cities in the American civil rights movement—marking a new chapter in how civil rights stories are preserved, amplified, and carried forward for future generations.

Civil Rights TV operates continuously on the Connect To Your City OTT platform powered by Connect2OTT, offering documentaries, news analysis, live discussions, educational programming, global civil rights coverage, and cultural storytelling. The channel functions as both a historical archive and a living platform addressing contemporary civil rights challenges.

Civil Rights, Technology, and the AI Era

As technology and artificial intelligence increasingly shape access to information, media, and opportunity, Civil Rights TV launches at a moment when access to digital infrastructure itself is emerging as a civil rights issue.

Media fragmentation, misinformation, and uneven access to technology continue to reshape public discourse. While on-demand platforms have expanded individual content access, large-scale live broadcasting still faces challenges related to congestion, latency, and energy consumption.

Civil Rights TV leverages broadcast-efficient OTT architecture designed to reduce bandwidth usage and energy requirements, enabling continuous global distribution without placing added strain on network infrastructure.

Why Civil Rights TV Matters Now

Civil Rights TV is not only a media launch—it is a signal.

The network underscores the importance of preserving civil rights history using the most accurate and comprehensive sources available. For generations, the Black press has maintained some of the deepest and most reliable documentation of the civil rights movement, currents events, news and critical Black history, much of which remains underrepresented in modern digital media archivesand inaccessible to artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

As a result, Civil Rights TV will rely heavily on national Black press for news, historical archives and independent voices. Prominent digital news platforms, podcasts, and broadcasters—will play an instrumental role in shaping continuous coverage, historical interpretation, and public discourse.