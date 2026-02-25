First-Ever Dog Days Event at the Dallas Zoo Set for Friday, Feb. 27

The first-ever Dog Days at the Dallas Zoo, a one-day pilot event allowing guests to explore select areas of the Zoo with their canine companions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This initial Dog Days event is SOLD OUT for our dog friends (tickets for humans are still available) so it will be a full day of dogs at the Dallas Zoo!

For this special event, guests are invited to bring their dogs to the Zoo to walk throughout most of the Zoo, experience the Zoo environment together, and enjoy a day outdoors alongside their pets.

The event is designed to create a safe and enjoyable experience for guests, dogs, and Zoo animals while allowing media to capture unique visuals of dogs exploring the Zoo with their owners.

This inaugural event is structured as a test-and-learn day, with the goal of evaluating future opportunities for dog-friendly experiences at the Zoo. To ensure safety and compliance, additional policies and requirements are in place for this special event – the details are available at DallasZoo.com/Dog-Days.

Dog Days was created in response to growing community interest in pet-friendly experiences and outdoor activities that the WHOLE family (including beloved dogs) can enjoy together.

The event offers dog owners a rare opportunity to share one of Dallas’s most popular attractions with their pets while spending quality time outdoors. As a pilot program, Dog Days allows the Zoo to evaluate whether limited dog-friendly events can be offered in the future while ensuring animal welfare, guest safety, and a good experience for other visitors.

The event also reflects the Zoo’s commitment to engaging the community in new ways, encouraging responsible pet ownership, and creating memorable experiences that strengthen the connection between people and animals.