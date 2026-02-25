Five Years, 23 Gilman Scholars: PVAMU’s Expanding Global Impact

PRAIRIE VIEW – The March 2026 application cycle for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is now open as Prairie View A&M University continues to build momentum in global learning and student achievement.

Over the past five years, 23 PVAMU Panthers have received Gilman funding, opening doors to international study and internship opportunities that might otherwise have been financially out of reach.

That legacy continued in the October 2025 cycle, which welcomed a new cohort of Panthers as Gilman Scholars. Among them are Matthew Caldwell, who will study in Iceland; Daniel Roberts, who will study in Japan; and Randi Floyd, who recently completed a dental internship in Zanzibar, each contributing to PVAMU’s growing global footprint.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the Gilman Scholarship expands access to international education for Pell Grant-eligible students, ensuring that financial barriers do not restrict access to transformative global learning opportunities. Through academic coursework, cultural immersion, and professional development abroad, Gilman Scholars gain knowledge and skills that prepare them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Reflecting on her recent experience, Gilman Scholar Randi Floyd shared:

“The Gilman Scholarship opened the door for an incredible experience in Zanzibar, one that challenged me, inspired me, and helped shape the future professional I am becoming.”

The impact of Gilman funding spans majors and destinations. Amri Williams, a recipient from the March 2025 cycle, studied at Mahidol University, Thailand, during Fall 2025.

Williams noted: “The Gilman Scholarship allowed me the opportunity to travel beyond my borders, experience different cultures, and see the world from a broader perspective—without the financial burden that studying abroad can often bring.”

Ezekiel-Peter Fabiyi, a Mechanical Engineering major, completed an international internship in London during Summer 2025. Fabiyi reflected: “My Gilman experience was transformative, perspective-broadening, and culturally empowering. Interning abroad exposed me to new ways of thinking and solving problems, reshaping how I view engineering and the world around me. It pushed me to grow in independence and adaptability while giving me a real-world experience that strengthened my career direction. Most importantly, it showed me that the global spaces I once thought were out of reach are places where I belong and can succeed.”

Gilman awards provide up to $5,000 in base funding, with additional supplemental awards available for Critical Need Language programs (up to $3,000) and STEM-focused study or internship programs (up to $1,000). Together, these resources make global experiences more financially attainable for Pell-eligible Panthers.

The Office of International Programs applauds all students who have previously applied and encourages them to apply again. Each application reflects the ambition, resilience, and global vision of PVAMU students.

The Study Abroad Office remains committed to supporting Panthers through Gilman Writers Workshops and one-on-one advising appointments with Fellowship Advisor Alexis Agard.

Pell-eligible students planning to study or intern abroad this summer or fall are strongly encouraged to apply for the March 2026 cycle. The application deadline is March 5, 2026.

Upcoming fellowship and study abroad events are available on the Office of International Programs website.