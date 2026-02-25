People in the News NDG Staff - 0
People in the News

Thursday, February 26, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Nobody Is Perfect, At Least That’s What I’m Told

By Dr. James L. Snyder

People often say nobody is perfect. I’ve said that at least 100 times, but there are times when I am not quite sure that it applies to me.

There are some situations when I think I am perfect. I do not say it aloud because I do not want to step on anybody’s toes. But I believe I am perfect, I keep believing it, and then reality hits like a pie in my face.

When I think I am perfect, I reach a stage so imperfect that I am ashamed. I work hard at trying to be perfect. My goal I have in life is to do things perfectly. Up until now, I have not reached my goal, but I’ve come close.

I like to be around people who think they are perfect. It is easy to trip them up in what they believe about themselves.

 

(Pixabay)

To be truthful, the only person I know who is perfect is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. I have known her for over 55 years, and if she is not perfect, she has put up a good face for all those years.

She knows how to fix anything and everything.

I will never forget when the front bumper of my truck broke. I was going to take it to the garage to have them fix it, but as I was looking at the bumper, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came out of the house and said, “What’s the problem with your truck?”

Really, I didn’t want to tell her, but what’s a husband to do? I looked at her and said, “The front bumper of my truck is broken and I’m going to have to take it into the garage to get fixed.”

“No,” she said, “let me look at it before you take it to the garage. Maybe it’s something I can fix.”

I chuckled because that was a big job to fix.

She looked at it for a moment and then said, “Okay, I see what’s wrong and I think I can fix this. Let me go to my craft room and get something I think might work.”

She went into the house and, within a few moments, came out with several of those large paperclips. She went over to the bumper and began working on it, and within a few moments, she said, “Okay, I think I fixed the bumper, you don’t have to spend any of your money taking it to the garage.”

Looking at me with one of her smiles, she said, “You’re welcome.” Then she walked back into the house.

I didn’t quite get what she said, but I looked, and there were a bunch of those large paperclips holding the bumper to the truck. To this day, I do not know how she came up with that idea.

That was about five years ago, and those paperclips are still holding my bumper to the truck. Who would have guessed?

She does have a flair for fixing anything and everything. If you could see in her craft room, you would see what I’m talking about. If it is broken, she can fix it. If she can’t fix it, it’s not broken.

With that in mind, I have concluded, after all these years, that she is as close to being perfect as anyone I know.

The only difference is that she likes broccoli and I hate broccoli, and I like Apple Fritters, and she hates Apple Fritters. All those years, this has been the only problem we have.
Occasionally, she will cook broccoli for supper, but makes sure it does not come anywhere near my plate. I know when she’s cooking broccoli because I can smell it, and I do not like that smell.

The other night at suppertime, she brought me my supper plate, then went out and got one for herself, and came back. We sat in the room and enjoyed our supper together while watching TV.

I saw something on my plate that puzzled me. It was something green. I did not pay too much attention because the rest of the plate was very delicious. However, I could not help but look at that little green thing. It looked like a leaf of some sort, but it was so small.
As I looked at it, sighed very deeply and said to myself, “Oh, no, it is not that!”

I looked at it, picked it up with my fork, and it was exactly what I thought it was. I called the attention of The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, showed it to her, and said, “Can you explain this for me?”

She gasped for a moment, looked at the little green thing on my fork, and sighed very deeply, “Oh, no, it isn’t.” She looked at it a little more and said, “I’m so sorry, it is a piece of broccoli.”

I could not believe it, but as I looked at it, I had to agree with her. This is the one time that I can remember when she was not perfect.

Thinking along this line, I remembered a Bible verse about this. “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect” (Matthew 5:48).

I cannot be perfect from the human standpoint, but I can achieve perfection in the spiritual realm. The pattern of my perfection is not anything in this world, but according to God’s aspiration for me.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
