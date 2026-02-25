People in the News NDG Staff - 0
People in the News

Thursday, February 26, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, February 26, 2026

The Resistance Needs Rent Money

By Jasmyne A. Cannick
Our Weekly News

“F— Trump” has become cultural currency. YG made it a hook.
Timelines on fire.
Group chats activated.
Think pieces flying.

Boycotts declared between brunch reservations.
But here’s the part nobody wants to talk about:
If you really want to hit back at Trump and his administration, you’re going to have to open your wallet.

Yes. Your wallet.

The right understands something the left keeps pretending not to: Power requires infrastructure, and infrastructure requires money. MAGA treats funding as a duty, not a debate. That’s how movements survive.

While we’re busy tweeting clever drags, this administration is busy strangling the very institutions that keep marginalized communities informed, organized, and sane.

The non-profits.
The community radio stations.
The grassroots advocacy groups.
The arts organizations.

The “DEI” programs corporations have suddenly decided are “too political.”
The same spaces people claim to love? They’re bleeding.

Funding cut.
Corporate sponsors spooked.
Foundations nervous.

Boards scared to be seen as “too aligned.”
And a lot of folks who claim to be in the resistance are watching it happen like it’s a documentary.

Let’s be clear about something.

When Trump and his people attack “DEI,” they aren’t attacking an HR training slideshow.
They’re attacking infrastructure.
They’re attacking the pipelines that create leadership.
The community outlets that tell the truth.
The organizations that train young activists.
The legal funds that fight voter suppression.
The local stations that broadcast information when mainstream outlets won’t.

They’re going after the ecosystem.

And if that ecosystem collapses because we were too comfortable to sustain it? That’s not just unfortunate.

That’s a win for them.

And before someone says, “Well, I’m not wealthy.”
Nobody asked you to be.
This isn’t about writing six-figure checks with your name engraved on a plaque. This is about participation.
Five dollars.
Ten dollars.
Twenty-five if you can swing it.
Recurring if you’re serious.

The same way people find money for streaming services, concert tickets, sneakers, brunch, and DoorDash convenience fees — you can find a small, consistent amount to keep the institutions you claim to care about alive.

Movements are not funded by billionaires alone. They’re sustained by ordinary people deciding something matters enough to contribute to it.

You don’t have to be rich.
You just have to be invested.
And if enough regular people decide to show up financially — even modestly — it replaces what corporations pulled back in fear.
Collective power isn’t theoretical. It’s arithmetic.
You cannot claim you’re fighting authoritarianism while letting the last independent platforms standing quietly suffocate.

You cannot say you care about democracy while refusing to financially support the institutions that defend it.
You cannot shout “resistance” and then treat community organizations like optional subscriptions.

Trump doesn’t need to shut these places down if we let them starve.
That’s the part that should make people uncomfortable.
Because outrage is free.
Infrastructure is not.

If you’re furious about corporations backing away from DEI, then replace the funding.
If you’re angry about grants disappearing, then become the grant.
If you care about independent Black media, immigrant advocacy, LGBTQ youth spaces, women-led nonprofits — then treat them like the essential services they are.

Set up recurring donations.
Sponsor an event.
Buy the membership.
Underwrite the program.
Share the fundraising links.
Actually show up.
Not just when it’s trending.

Sustained support is what keeps movements alive. Not hashtags.
And let’s be honest — some of these organizations are the last places holding the line. They’re preserving culture. Protecting voting rights. Fighting book bans. Providing legal help. Training young leaders. Giving people somewhere to land when the news cycle feels like psychological warfare.

Letting them fold because corporations got scared is not resistance.
It’s surrender dressed up as inconvenience.

If Trump and his allies want to weaken communities by choking off resources, and we shrug because it’s not personally convenient to give $25 a month?

That’s not sticking it to anyone.
That’s letting them win quietly.

You want to fight?
Fund the fight.

Because the loudest statement you can make in this moment isn’t another post.

It’s keeping the lights on where it matters.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

