People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Susser Bank has appointed Effie Dennison as Executive Director of Strategic Growth and Corporate Partnerships, a new leadership role supporting the bank’s continued growth...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, FL – Black PR Wire’s Thrivin’ in Color podcast continues its new season celebrating Black excellence and innovation with its...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution’s next vice chancellor of external...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, February 26, 2026

People in the News

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Want Entrepreneurs to Work Harder? Tell Them They’ll Fail

By Matt Shipman

(Newswise) — A new study finds entrepreneurs become more committed to their business ventures when they are told they will fail, increasing their efforts to make those businesses successful.

“Most entrepreneurs – people who start their own businesses – actually identify with the business they’re running,” says Tim Michaelis, corresponding author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of psychology at North Carolina State University. “So being told that your business, your idea that you are committed to, will be a failure can almost seem like a personal attack.

“We wanted to see if being told that their business will fail actually gets entrepreneurs to commit even more deeply,” Michaelis says. “We were somewhat surprised that researchers had not already examined this. Most of the literature in this area is from the field of developmental psychology and hadn’t explored potential business implications.

(DWG Studio)

Fundamentally, we wanted to know if having an underdog mentality can motivate entrepreneurs.”

To explore the subject, the researchers conducted three studies.

For the first study, the researchers recruited 423 entrepreneurs; of those, 213 were in a control group that was not asked about a time they had been told they would fail. One hundred and seven participants were asked about, but could not recall, a time they were told they would fail. The remaining 103 participants did recall a time they were told they would fail. The researchers then asked all study participants questions designed to capture how committed they were to persisting with their new businesses.

“We found that entrepreneurs who could recall being told their business would fail displayed a deeper commitment to persisting with their business ventures,” Michaelis says.
For the second study, the researchers worked with 579 entrepreneurs. In this study, the control group consisted of 289 participants; 234 participants couldn’t remember being told they would fail; and 56 could recall a time they were told they would fail.

This time the researchers essentially replicated the first study, but rather than asking questions designed to measure persistence, they asked questions designed to measure the extent to which study participants were motivated to prove someone wrong. The 56 participants who could recall being told they would fail were asked about their motivation to prove that specific naysayer wrong – the so-called “underdog effect.” The remaining study participants were simply asked about their motivation to prove something to general stakeholders.

“The results here were consistent with the first study – recalling a time when someone told them they would fail led to increased motivation to persist with their business venture,” says Michaelis.

For study three, the researchers recruited 417 entrepreneurs. The study participants were surveyed once per month for three months. The first month’s survey served to establish a baseline, measuring the extent to which each study participant was motivated to persist with their venture by the underdog effect – a desire to prove any doubters wrong.

The second and third surveys varied slightly, but were essentially designed to assess the extent to which motivation and persistence were driven by the underdog effect. The surveys also accounted for other variables associated with motivation and persistence, such as confidence, past experience, financial benefit and passion for the work.

“The third study reinforced what we found in studies one and two – the underdog effect is a powerful motivator that increases an entrepreneur’s motivation and persistence regarding their venture,” says Michaelis. “In other words, the underdog effect leads to people working harder, focusing on their venture, and really committing to the success of their business.”
But the studies also revealed something unexpected.

“There were a surprisingly large number of study participants who had never been told that they would fail – they had only ever received positive feedback, or possibly no feedback, about their business ideas,” says Michaelis. “And we found that those study participants were less committed to their business ideas and had lower levels of persistence.
“This work offers real insight into what motivates entrepreneurs, and it raises some interesting questions,” says Michaelis.

“How do you give entrepreneurs enough support to encourage their initiative, but enough resistance to help them develop the drive they need to succeed? How can we train entrepreneurs to distinguish between doubts that can serve as motivational fuel and constructive criticism that highlights real flaws in a business plan? These are issues we can explore moving forward.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025