Final Days of Early Voting for March 3 Primary Election Early Voting Ends Friday, February 27 in Dallas County

With only a few days remaining in the Early Voting period for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election, the Dallas County Elections Department is reminding voters that Early Voting ends on Friday, February 27.

Early Voting is available at 74 locations across Dallas County. Early Voting hours through Friday are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On March 3, voters will be required to vote at their designated Election Day polling place and will not be able to vote at any location countywide.

“We encourage voters to take advantage of Early Voting at any of our 74 locations across Dallas County,” said Paul Adams, Elections Administrator for the Dallas County Elections Department. “If voters plan to vote on Election Day, they should visit DallasCountyVotes.org to confirm their designated polling place and plan ahead.”

What Voters Should Know:

• Early Voting ends Friday, February 27, 2026.

• Voters may vote at any of the 74 Early Vote Centers in Dallas County.

• On March 3, voters must vote at their designated polling place.

• Voters must choose either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot.

Media outlets interested in speaking with Paul Adams, Elections Administrator for the Dallas County Elections Department, may contact Nic Solorzano at the information listed below to schedule interviews during the final days of Early Voting.