Jubilee Theatre to Present Adapted Musical, ‘Test to Testimony’

FORT WORTH — Jubilee Theatre proudly announces its upcoming production, Test to Testimony, a powerful gospel musical adaptation inspired by James Weldon Johnson’s classic work God’s Trombones. This world premiere adaptation is written and directed by Jubilee Theatre’s own D. Wambui Richardson, Jubilee’s Executive Artistic Director, and will run March 27, 2026 through April 26, 2026.

Rooted in the rich tradition of African American storytelling and the musical legacy of gospel, Test to Testimony transforms Johnson’s timeless sermons into an unforgettable theatrical experience. With soul-stirring music, dynamic performances, and resonant messages of faith and perseverance, the production invites audiences into a sacred space where testimony becomes celebration and spirit becomes sound.

Originally published in 1927, God’s Trombones captures the cadence and power of the Black pulpit through poetic sermons that speak to creation, struggle, redemption, and hope. In Test to Testimony, those beloved words are reimagined through gospel music and staged storytelling, honoring the spiritual roots of the work while offering a fresh and immersive experience for today’s audiences.

In Richardson’s adaptation, the story unfolds within the haunting walls of an asylum, where the spiritual battle becomes deeply personal and urgent. Richardson describes the production as: “A man is stuck in a place where brokenness resides…will he break or will God prevail?” This striking setting heightens the emotional stakes and underscores the central theme of faith enduring in the face of darkness.

Test to Testimony will feature musical composition and arrangement by Steven A. Taylor, bringing gospel tradition to life through music that amplifies the power of Johnson’s sermons and the intensity of Richardson’s theatrical vision.

Preview Weekend is March 27–29 for the show that runs through April 26. Opening Nightis on April 3 at 6 p.m. Performance Dates are March 27–April 26, 2026.

Tickets are available at jubileetheatre.org or by calling (817) 338-4411.

Test to Testimony continues Jubilee Theatre’s mission to uplift, entertain, and inspire through high-quality productions that reflect the African American experience. This musical celebration of faith and tradition invites audiences of all backgrounds to witness the power of the spoken word and the joy of gospel music brought to life on stage.

Founded in 1981, Jubilee Theatre is dedicated to producing and presenting theatrical works that reflect the African-American experience. Through high-quality performances and educational outreach, Jubilee Theatre fosters community, cultural awareness, and artistic excellence.