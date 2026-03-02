Dallas County Reminds Voters to ‘Know Before You Go’

Voting on March 3 Is by Designated Polling Place Only

With Early Voting now complete, voters planning to vote on Election Day, March 3, should confirm their designated polling place before heading to the polls.

Polls will be open Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Unlike Early Voting, Election Day voting is not countywide. Voters must vote at their designated location and will not be able to cast a ballot at any polling place across the county.

“Know before you go.” said Paul Adams, Elections Administrator for the Dallas County Elections Department. “We’re encouraging voters to utilize our website or call the Elections Department to find your designated voting location before heading to the polls.”

Election Day Quick Facts:

• Tuesday, March 3

• Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Voting is by designated polling place only

• Approved photo ID is required

• Voters must select either a Republican or Democratic primary ballot

Voters can find their designated polling place, review sample ballots, and check approved ID requirements at DallasCountyVotes.org or by calling 469-627-8683.