Dwain Price Earns His Place in the Hall of Fame

By Jamal Baker

NDG Sportswriter

Longevity and consistency are two words that come to mind when you think about legendary sports journalist Dwain Price. This weekend, he officially becomes a Hall of Famer for his legendary and hard work as a journalist.

Price is being inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame as he continues his ongoing 51-year career in sports journalism.

The Hall of Fame reception will be held Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Museum in Dallas, TX. The induction luncheon will follow Saturday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.

“I never thought when I started this journey in 1975, this [Hall of Fame induction] would be a part of it—that one day that I would end up in the Hall of Fame because when I think of the Hall of Fame, I’m thinking this is for athletes and the coaches, not the writers. I am humbled and to God be the glory. I’m just so surprised and shocked, and thrilled,” Price said.

Price is currently a writer and reporter for the Dallas Mavericks with Mavs.com, and has also worked for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Times-Herald, Beaumont Enterprise and North Dallas Gazette.

Price graduated from Schreiner University in 1975 and built a distinguished career in sports media. His mentorship, passion for insightful storytelling and commitment to excellence have shaped how young journalists and fans engage with and understand the game of basketball.

“I owe it all to my mom, she knew when I was a little kid,” Price said. “I was in the third grade, and I wanted to be a sportswriter, writing always came easy to me. Here I am 51 years later still doing it.”

In journalism there is a fine line between being good and great. Greatness in sports media isn’t born overnight—it’s countless hours of honing your craft and making sure you’re always properly prepared.

“Before you go in to interview somebody, you have to have some questions lined up and done some research on that person,” Price said. “That’s why I always liked doing one-on-one conversations because a lot of times if you go into one of those press conference rooms, a lot of writers don’t come prepared with questions. You have to do your homework, that’s what good reporters do.”

Price has earned the respect of fellow sports media professionals as well as NBA athletes and coaches. Through his coverage of players and coaches such as Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Cooper Flagg, Jason Kidd and Rick Carlisle, he has had the opportunity to work alongside some of the greatest talents the game has ever seen.

“Longevity, when you talk about being consistent and showing up every day for work, and excited about showing up,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said. “I can’t wait to read about [Dwain Price] ‘s book when he writes it because he can share a lot of stories…He’s a legend, he can teach a lot of people in this industry how to be successful.”

After 51 years in the business, Dwain Price’s story is far from finished.