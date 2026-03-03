People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Susser Bank has appointed Effie Dennison as Executive Director of Strategic Growth and Corporate Partnerships, a new leadership role supporting the bank’s continued growth...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, FL – Black PR Wire’s Thrivin’ in Color podcast continues its new season celebrating Black excellence and innovation with its...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution’s next vice chancellor of external...
Read more

People in the News

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

People in the News

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

NDG Bookshelf: Books for Women’s History Month by various authors

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

The history books seem to be full of men.

Galileo, Frederick Douglass. Abraham Lincoln. Jesse Jackson, Franklin Roosevelt, the list goes on. So this month, put a few women on your radar by reading these great Women’s History Month books…

 

(Terri Schlichenmeyer)

Soon, your mind may turn to gardening and greenery and “When Trees Testify” by Beronda L. Montgomery (Henry Holt, $27.99) is a great place to start.

Written by a renowned biologist, this book explains how African Americans have made their mark on the world of botany, and vice versa. Trees, especially, have been essential in Black history, and Montgomery writes specifically about seven of them, plus the cotton shrub. This is a great book for historians, of course, but also for gardeners, homeowners, and anyone who appreciates a tree.

Everything has to start somewhere, and in “Riding Into History” by Amy Nathan with Sarah Keys Evans (Duke University Press, $29.95), you’ll read the story of Women’s Army Corps PFC Sarah Keys, who was trying to take a bus home from her post at Fort Dix, New Jersey when she was arrested for disorderly conduct for doing what Rosa Parks would do some three years later. Her actions, says Nathan, still resonate today. This is an important story to read, one that’s not often told when talking about the Civil Rights Movement. (Out March 24).

Another little-told story in women’s history that you’ll like knowing is that of Sylvia Moy, so find “It’s No Wonder: The Life and Times of Motown’s Legendary Songwriter Sylvia Moy” by Margena A. Christian (DaCapo, $30).

You’ll want to dust off your favorite vinyl when you read this book about the woman who wrote songs for Stevie Wonder, The Isley Brothers, Martha and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. She was the first woman to become an in-house Motown producer-songwriter, and she had to fight to keep that place. You’ll like this incredible, til-now-hidden story, especially if you’re a fan of old-school tunes from back in the day.

And finally, if you’ve ever had a mother, then “Black. Single. Mother.” by Jamilah Lemieux (Roc Lit, $32.00) is a book that’ll make you want to thank her.

This is a wide but intimate examination of being a single mom that happens to be Black – the ups and downs, the myths, the nasty comments and the absolute joys. It’s about what it’s like to raise kids without their father around, and why respect and love from the rest of society is long overdue. Written through interviews with more than twenty single Black moms, this is a strong look at a topic that’s rarely examined in such a wide, open-hearted way. (out March 10)

And if these books aren’t enough, then head to your favorite bookstore or library and ask for more. The staff there can help you find whatever you need to read for Women’s History Month, in almost any category and for almost any age group. All you gotta do it ask – because, isn’t it time that women take their place in history, too?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025