Carrollton Public Library Nationally Recognized as Family Place Library

The Carrollton Public Library (CPL) is now part of the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming community environment with resources to help families nurture their children’s development and early learning during the critical first years of life.

Carrollton joins this network after a site visit and banner presentation on Wednesday, January 28 with librarians from Middle Country Public Library, the national model for the program. CPL is one of 500 Family Place Libraries™ in 32 states serving thousands of young children and their parents/caregivers.

As a Family Place Library, CPL recognizes the role of parents and caregivers as the first and most important teachers and has implemented this program to support that crucial role in their children’s lives. Based on research regarding the connections in the brain that need to be made at very early ages, the space and resources available at both Libraries emphasize the importance of learning through purposeful play.

To help ensure all children enter school ready and able to learn, CPL’s Family Place offers:

• A specially designed space in the children’s area for families with young children to relax, play, share books, and meet other families.

• Parent-Child Workshops, known as Family Place playgroups: a five-week series of fun, play-based activities for toddlers and their parents and caregivers. Abundant with toys, books, and art activities, the workshops provide an opportunity for families to spend time together, make friends, and talk one-on-one with specialists on various aspects of child development and early literacy.

• Collections of books, toys, music, and multimedia materials for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents, and caregivers.

• Librarians specially trained in child development and family support.

“The Carrollton Public Library is proud to have earned this national designation as a Family Place Library,” Brittnee Emerine, Youth Services Supervisor, said. “We implemented many aspects of what it means to be a Family Place Library, including our playgroup, about two years ago and the sessions fill up every time they’re offered. Four staff members have already completed a total of 160 hours of learning from the Family Place Training Institute to implement this program in Carrollton, which represents one more way the Library can serve patrons and sustain a high quality of life for the community.”

The Carrollton Public Library (CPL) is now part of the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming community environment with resources to help families nurture their children’s development and early learning during the critical first years of life.

Carrollton joins this network after a site visit and banner presentation on Wednesday, January 28 with librarians from Middle Country Public Library, the national model for the program. CPL is one of 500 Family Place Libraries™ in 32 states serving thousands of young children and their parents/caregivers.

As a Family Place Library, CPL recognizes the role of parents and caregivers as the first and most important teachers and has implemented this program to support that crucial role in their children’s lives. Based on research regarding the connections in the brain that need to be made at very early ages, the space and resources available at both Libraries emphasize the importance of learning through purposeful play.

To help ensure all children enter school ready and able to learn, CPL’s Family Place offers:

• A specially designed space in the children’s area for families with young children to relax, play, share books, and meet other families.

• Parent-Child Workshops, known as Family Place playgroups: a five-week series of fun, play-based activities for toddlers and their parents and caregivers. Abundant with toys, books, and art activities, the workshops provide an opportunity for families to spend time together, make friends, and talk one-on-one with specialists on various aspects of child development and early literacy.

• Collections of books, toys, music, and multimedia materials for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, parents, and caregivers.

• Librarians specially trained in child development and family support.

“The Carrollton Public Library is proud to have earned this national designation as a Family Place Library,” Brittnee Emerine, Youth Services Supervisor, said. “We implemented many aspects of what it means to be a Family Place Library, including our playgroup, about two years ago and the sessions fill up every time they’re offered. Four staff members have already completed a total of 160 hours of learning from the Family Place Training Institute to implement this program in Carrollton, which represents one more way the Library can serve patrons and sustain a high quality of life for the community.”

For CPL, this expanded public library role is made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, and in part by a State-funded grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

To learn more, find Family Place Library at cityofcarrollton.com/library.