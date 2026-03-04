People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Susser Bank has appointed Effie Dennison as Executive Director of Strategic Growth and Corporate Partnerships, a new leadership role supporting the bank’s continued growth...
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, FL – Black PR Wire’s Thrivin’ in Color podcast continues its new season celebrating Black excellence and innovation with its...
After an extensive nationwide search, Dallas College is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Díaz as the institution’s next vice chancellor of external...
Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Dallas Voting Debacle Puts Texas Dust-Up on the National Stage

Widespread confusion over polling locations marred the Dallas County primary elections on Tuesday, leading to hundreds of voters being turned away and prompting a flurry of legal actions as Democrats accused Republicans of creating barriers to voting.

The chaos stemmed from the Dallas County Republican Party’s decision to opt out of a joint primary with Democrats, ending more than a decade of countywide voting where residents could cast ballots at any location within the county. Instead, voters were required to go to their assigned precincts, a change that caught many off guard despite warnings from election officials.

The result was that election night ended in frustration and even anger among many Democrats, and the Dallas debacle became fodder for political pundits in the national media.

“Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do,” U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, currently running for U.S. Senate, told her supporters when giving up on having final answers on election night.

“And so, they specifically targeted Dallas County and I think we all know why. So, I want you to enjoy yourselves, but I won’t be back tonight because I have no idea of when we’re gonna get results and I fully anticipate it won’t be until tomorrow.”

The decision to change the format of countywide voting by the Dallas County GOP led to voter confusion, which was further complicated when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton objected to a decision to extend voting hours. The result was a chaotic squabble that put Dallas County in the national spotlight on election day. (DWG Studio)

Crockett’s primary race against James Talarico was up in the air and too close to call through the late hours, exacerbating tensions caused by the disruption.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman indicated hundreds, indeed up to possibly a third of Democrats who intended to vote, were redirected to other sites. Many of those were outraged when they realized they would not be able to reach the appropriate location in time.

The retort from the Republican side was short and dismissive.

“That’s on them,” Dallas County GOP Chair Allen West told NBC reporters via phone. “You didn’t see us asking for an injunction. We did a good job of explaining the process to our voters.”

West had been a proponent of the change in format, citing the Republican matra of improving election security.

Making matters worse, the county’s elections website crashed as a tidal wave of voters logged on to check their precincts. A petition filed by Coleman described “mass confusion” severe enough to warrant intervention.

Dallas County District Judge Staci Williams responded by ordering Democratic polling sites to remain open until 9 p.m., two hours past the standard 7 p.m. closing, to accommodate those impacted.

“The Court after reviewing the petition finds that there has been mass confusion as to where voters were entitled to cast their ballot on election day, and voter confusion was so severe that the Dallas County Election Department website crashed,” Williams wrote in response.

But the Texas Supreme Court, prompted by a challenge from Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton (who is himself seeking election) issued a stay.

“Voting should occur only as permitted by Texas Election Code Section 41.032. Votes cast by voters who were not in line to vote at 7pm should be separated,” the order read.

The court mandated that ballots cast after 7 p.m. by voters not already in line be segregated, potentially subjecting them to later scrutiny. Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams confirmed the separation of those votes.

Despite the clamor, poll watchers were confident in calling the U.S. Senate primary for Talarico late in the evening. In his remarks to his followers who stood the course through the evening, he acknowledged that his opponent had grounds for disappointment in the process.

“We are still waiting for an official call, but we are confident in  this movement we build together,” Talarico said. ‘Every vote must be counted. Every voice must be heard. The voter suppression in my home county and in Congressman Crockett’s home county underscores the gravity of this moment. This movement is about whether the people will hold the power in this state and in this country.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Visit Our Video Channel

