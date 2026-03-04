DFW Black Arts Council Hosts 8th Annual Irma P Hall Black Theatre Awards

By Terry Allen

Guest Columnist

The DFW Black Arts Council presented the 8th Annual Irma P Hall Black Theatre Awards on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Life in Deep Ellum Event Center, celebrating excellence in Black theatre across North Texas.

The annual ceremony recognized outstanding achievements in performance, direction, design, and community impact during the 2025–2026 theatre season. The evening opened with a purple carpet reception and concluded with multiple standing ovations as artists and arts leaders were honored for their contributions to the region’s creative landscape.

Irma P Hall Medal Recipients

The evening’s highest honors, the Irma P Hall Medals, were awarded to five individuals whose work has significantly influenced theatre and the broader community.

• Regina Taylor received the Lifetime Achievement Medal for her enduring impact on Black theatre nationally and internationally.

• Jonathan Norton was honored for Theatrical Excellence.

• Akwete Tyehimba received the Community Engagement Medal for decades of civic and artistic leadership.

• Tiffany Mann was presented with the Dallas Illumination Medal, recognizing her dynamic artistic presence.

• Ashley McIver received the Philanthropic Support Medal for her commitment to sustaining arts organizations and artists.

Production and Performance Awards

Top production honors included:

• Best Play: I Got the Last Laugh — Jubilee Theatre

• Best Musical: The Color Purple — Urban Arts Collective

Awards were also presented across multiple categories recognizing excellence in acting, directing, choreography, musical direction, stage management, and design.

By the Numbers

Award distribution reflected a strong season across several companies:

• Jubilee Theatre led the evening with six awards, including Best Play.

• Urban Arts Collective earned three awards, including Best Musical.

• Circle Theatre received three awards for performance and design excellence.

• Soul Rep Theatre and Bishop Arts Theatre Center each secured two awards.

• Stage West Theatre, Theatre Three, and Undermain Theatre each received one award.

Organizers noted that the ceremony continues to spotlight both established institutions and emerging voices shaping Black theatre in North Texas. The evening underscored the strength, sustainability, and artistic depth of a thriving regional theatre community.

The Irma P Hall Black Theatre Awards remain a signature celebration of creative excellence and cultural legacy in Dallas and beyond.

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional, and founder of the charity – Vice President at Focus- PR, Founder of City Men Cook, and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org.