Frontiers Of Flight Museum to Host Dallas Cowboys Legend, Aviator Chad Hennings

The Frontiers of Flight Museum is proud to announce the second installment of its Caroline Rose Hunt Lecture series, celebrating the legacy of the devoted patron of aviation, a passionate supporter of Dallas and a champion for education.

On Thursday, April 30, the lecture series will feature legendary Dallas Cowboys star and fighter pilot Chad Hennings. After graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1988, where he was an All-American football player, Hennings became a pilot of an A-10 Thunderbolt II – one of the few aircraft that would allow for his 6’6” height. Hennings flew 45 combat missions during Operation Provide Comfort, the humanitarian relief effort to aid Kurdish refugees in Northern Iraq.

After leaving the Air Force, Hennings signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent nine seasons as a defensive tackle, earning three Super Bowl rings. Hennings now is a published author of three motivational books and works with Dallas’ philanthropic community to serve others.

During his talk, Hennings will discuss life at the top of two very demanding worlds – combat aviation and pro football. Both depend on preparation and trust in your team and carry intense, constant pressure. He’ll also speak of his love of aviation and his passion for service. A Q&A with Frontiers of Flight Museum President and CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres will follow.

The Caroline Rose Hunt Lecture Series is designed to feature aviators, astronauts, innovators and leaders from across the aerospace community who will share their experiences, insights and vision for the future. Their stories are designed to inspire the next generation of aviators, engineers and explorers, while strengthening Dallas’ role as a hub for aerospace excellence.

Proceeds from the Caroline Rose Hunt Lecture Series will directly fund programs that bring aerospace education to underserved communities across North Texas.

“Chad Hennings is a true American hero – both for his military service and his successes on the football field,” said Erickson-Torres. “We are honored to have him share his story with our guests and inspire them with his example of building a life of impact.”

Tickets to the event, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., are $45 and can be purchased at flightmuseum.com/events/caroline-rose-hunt-lecture-series. To learn more about the museum, visit flightmuseum.com or follow it on Instagram @frontiersofflightmuseum and Facebook.