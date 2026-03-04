KERA Breaks Ground on Community-Focused Headquarters

On Tuesday, KERA broke ground on its new headquarters in uptown Dallas, designed specifically to invite North Texans to “Be Our Neighbor.”

Made possible through its Ground Breaking Capital Campaign, the new building will be located on the Katy Trail and feature a unique design that planners say “puts community first, physically and conceptually, via live performance spaces, shared podcasting and studio resources, and in-person arts and learning experiences.”

The new headquarters will be named after The Addy Foundation following its $15 million gift to KERA’s capital campaign. In addition to being a central destination for North Texans to convene and create, the new headquarters will be the home for all of KERA’s radio and TV properties, as well as the national programs “Think” with Krys Boyd and KERA’s newly acquired “From the Top.”

KERA is the largest investor in its own capital campaign, following the sale of two-thirds of its land in 2025. The new building will be located on the remaining third of the land, adjacent to the Katy Trail.

“As we look to the future, we must ensure these services are available and relevant not just for the audiences of today, but for generations of North Texans to come,” the organization said in a writtern statement..”KERA’s Ground Breaking Capital Campaign is making this possible, through a new community-centric headquarters, investments in KERA’s core service and more.

“Together we are investing in the future of KERA, but more importantly we are investing in the future of North Texas — a future where we are more connected, informed and inspired through KERA’s many services.”

A new headquarters is not the only way KERA is currently investing in its future. KERA’s capital campaign is also investing in the future of its core areas of service — including local journalism; early childhood education; and music, arts and culture. This includes launching a local news show on KERA News 90.1 FM.