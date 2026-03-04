Kym Whitley Set to Rock Arlington Improv with Back-to-Back Shows

Comedy fans in Arlington are about to have their funny bones tickled as the hilarious Kym Whitley prepares to hit the stage at Arlington Improv for a three-night comedy event.

Scheduled from March 5-7, this 18+ show promises belly laughs that might even give you an ab workout.

“Comedy is like oxygen; you may not think about it when it’s there, but once you run out, you’re gasping,” said Kym Whitley with her signature wit. “Arlington, better be ready because I’m bringing enough comedic oxygen to keep everyone laughing!”

The laughs begin each evening with comedian Buddy Lewis, whose seasoned comedic prowess has graced stages on BET’s Comic View and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. With his charismatic storytelling and quick wit, Lewis will open each night.

“A world without comedy is like an orchestra missing its conductor,” Buddy Lewis mused before his upcoming performance spree alongside Whitley.

In her upcoming role as co-star in BET+’s The Varnell Hill Show—a vibrant spinoff inspired by Martin Lawrence’s iconic ‘90s sitcom—Kym continues to challenge norms while merging humor with thoughtful discourse.

Kym is a Daytime Emmy-Nominated actress portraying the character Big Candi on The Bay. In addition, she is a 3-time NAACP Image Award winner for her podcast, Two Funny Mamas, which she co-hosts with Sherri Shepherd.

Whitley also won the 2023 Signal Award for her Audible podcast, “Kym”, which loosely follows the life of the multi-hyphenate actress. Her latest roles include Netflix’s half-hour series Happy Gilmore 2 and Act Your Age.

In addition, Whitley lights up the screen in the Killing Mary Sue and the newly released Re-Election, both available on Amazon Prime Video. Kym’s illustrious career spans hits such as Next Friday, Young & Hungry, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.