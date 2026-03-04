The Dallas Bike Ride Offers a Motorless Tour of Big D Landmarks

The Dallas Bike Ride returns on Saturday, May 16, 2026 after a celebrated return last year that drew thousands of riders of all ages.

Starting at 8 a.m., the city’s only car-free social ride is billed as “a fun, family-friendly celebration of cycling and community.”

Organizers are hoping to welcome an expected 5,000 riders to cruise at their own pace past some of Dallas’ most iconic landmarks.

Participants enjoy a 20-mile festive, car-free ride with rest stops, live music, and photo moments through Dallas landmarks and neighborhoods including Reunion Tower, the JFK Memorial, Uptown, the Bishop Arts District, and the Design District culminating at City Hall for the Methodist Dallas Finish Festival featuring live music, food trucks, a beverage garden, and family-friendly fun.

A shorter 10-mile route is also available.

For more information, visit www.dallasbikeride.com.

The ride will embark at the intersection of Young Street and S Ervay Street.

A portion of proceeds from the ride will support Dallas Bicycle Coalition, Bike DFW and Bike Friendly South Dallas in their respective missions to make bicycling safer and more accessible for all.

The cost for the event is $80 with various packages, add-ons, and discounts available.