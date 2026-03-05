Pinnacle Star Foundation slates inaugural Ronnie L. Davis Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament

In the past 10 years, the Pinnacle Star Foundation has awarded more than $85,000 in scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education.

As a 501c3 non-profit, it has been dedicated to fostering academic excellence and supporting the educational advancement of young people since its inception. Through mentorship programs and financial assistance, the organization helps students maneuver their way through four-year universities and colleges.

In that mission, the Pinnacle Star Foundation will host its inaugural Ronnie L. Davis Memorial Charity Golf Tournament on May 2 at the Waterview Golf Club in Rowlett.

A $150 package covers the green fee, cart and range balls for the event that starts with registration at 7 a.m. Tee off will be at 8 a.m.There will be awards for both men’s and women’s flights.

A lunch served at 1 p.m. with a silent auction following. Sponsors are still being sought for individual holes and other support opportunities. Golfers can find out more by contacting organizer Vernon James via link at the tournament website HERE.