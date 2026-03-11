Obama Presidential Center Hosts Grand Opening Celebrations June 18-21

(Black PR Wire) The Obama Foundation announced today that the Obama Presidential Center’s grand opening celebrations will begin on June 18 and last through June 21, with a series of events that bring together the changemakers, community members, volunteers, and supporters who made the Obama presidency a reality and that welcome visitors to celebrate the power of hope and change.

• June 18: Dedication Ceremony on the John Lewis Plaza, with global livestream featuring legendary performances by global icons and powerful remarks from today’s most prominent voices

• June 19: Campus and Museum Open to the Public

• June 20 and 21: Community Celebrations Throughout Campus

President Obama shared the announcement this morning in a video on social media and the Foundation will celebrate in person tonight with hundreds of community members.

He says: “It is easy to look around right now and feel like the challenges we face are simply too big. But hope is not about ignoring the hard stuff. It is that thing inside us that insists something better awaits if we are willing to work for it. Here on the South Side of Chicago, hope is getting a permanent home. Starting on June 19, you can visit the Obama Presidential Center. This is not a monument to the past; it is a living destination for people who refuse to accept the status quo. If you feel that way, this is your invitation to join us.”

This day, March 7, holds special meaning as the anniversary of the civil rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. President Obama marked the 50th anniversary of the marches in one of his most cherished speeches, with the resounding call to advance the “glorious task we are given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.” Those very words are inscribed on the Museum building’s exterior, starting with “You Are America.”

The same instinct animates changemakers across the globe and is central to the Foundation’s mission to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.

“We have always believed in the power of ordinary people to come together to make extraordinary change,” said Valerie Jarrett, Foundation CEO. “The opening of the Obama Presidential Center will be a beacon of hope to the world and a place where we hope guests will be inspired to bring change home to their communities.”

The Center will be dedicated on Thursday, June 18, and the campus, including all free areas as well as the Museum, will open to the public on June 19.

Grand opening celebrations will continue on June 20 and 21 with live performances, family-friendly activities, food, art, and storytelling across campus. The public events will be preceded by gatherings for alumni, community members, supporters and young people.

The majority of the Presidential Center is free and open to the public. Amenities will include:

• an accessible and innovative playground

• a Forum building for public programming

• public art installations

• beautifully landscaped park space and walkways that will connect the Center to the Museum of Science and Industry and adjacent lagoons

• a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

Tickets to the Center’s Museum will be available this May, and pricing will be in line with other Chicago cultural institutions. Museum entry will require a timed ticket, but other areas of the 19.3 acre campus are free and accessible.

More details on the globally livestreamed dedication ceremony and free public festival will be released closer to the events. Those who want to be the first to receive information are invited to sign up at Obama.org.

“This grand opening is just the beginning,” added Jarrett. “The Obama Presidential Center is about the everyday people who make our democracy work, not just those we see in the headlines. As President Obama said: It is easy to look around right now and feel like the challenges we face are simply too big. But hope is not about ignoring the hard stuff. It is that thing inside us that insists something better awaits if we are willing to work for it. That is the spirit of the Obama Presidential Center. We can’t wait to welcome people this June.”