People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The City of Mesquite has promoted Raymond Rivas III to Deputy City Manager. Rivas, who started the new position on March 1, is an Assistant...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy M. Brown The Washington Informer The District of Columbia filed a sweeping civil racketeering lawsuit Thursday seeking to dismantle what Attorney General Brian Schwalb...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Visit McKinney is proud to welcome Tony Adamo as the new Sales Manager, bringing a dynamic blend of creative marketing, communications expertise, and deep...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, March 13, 2026

People in the News

Friday, March 13, 2026

Research Offers Businesses a Playbook for Surviving Social Media Firestorms

By Anthony Borrelli

(Newswise) — This was how critics labeled a 30-second Peloton holiday ad in 2019 that featured a man giving a woman an exercise bike as a gift. Backlash was so severe that Peloton’s stock fell by about 9%, after social media erupted over perceived outdated gender roles and body image standards.

Researchers describe this kind of reaction as online social disapproval (OSD) — the public expression of criticism against businesses on digital platforms — which can rapidly escalate into bursts of public responses with significant reputational and financial consequences. For instance, in 2023, Bud Light faced boycotts and sales declines following backlash over its partnership with a transgender influencer.

In response, new research co-authored by Associate Professor Jinglu Jiang from the Binghamton University School of Management introduces a digital toolkit designed to help organizations anticipate, interpret, and respond to social media backlash more effectively. The conceptual paper, “Bursts of online social disapproval: leveraging analytics for comprehension and detection,”(opens in a new window) was published in the Journal of Business Strategy.

The toolkit, developed by combining a review of existing research with real-world cases, identified four phases of OSD — preburst, initial burst, spreading and contagion, and recalibration — that explain how backlash emerges and evolves over time.

 

(Pexels via Newswise)

“The whole point is that online social disapproval is different from traditional crisis management. It’s not linear; it’s more like a cycle, because of how the internet and social media algorithms create different bursting patterns affecting how these kinds of responses can spread,” Jiang said. “Negative opinions become a battlefield in the spreading phase, and sometimes one perspective emerges as more dominant. When things settle down and get back to normal, that’s when management should revert to prebursting monitoring practices, rather than just waiting for it to happen again.”

Using the four phases, the study offers guiding questions and analytical indicators to give managers more robust capabilities for early detection, response, and recovery:

• Preburst: Is there a process to monitor emerging trends within your firm?

• Initial burst: Have you identified indicators for OSD popularity?

• Spread and contagion: Is a company-specific burstiness threshold defined? Is a structured procedure in place to monitor OSD burst trajectories?

• Recalibration: Have situational and long-term impact measures been defined?

For the final phase, researchers said the critical question is not simply whether online activity has subsided, but what lasting imprint the OSD burst has left on the organization.

“In the short term, firms can track immediate market and financial responses, such as sales fluctuations, stock price volatility, or shifts in customer traffic. These indicators provide situational feedback on the material consequences of the burst,” the study stated. “However, analytics also structure longer-term interpretations by highlighting enduring reputational shifts. Measures such as customer satisfaction, online review trends, survey-based reputation indices, and social media engagement reveal whether stakeholder trust is recovering or whether skepticism persists.”

Each business needs to define its own baseline “normality” for how the public responds on social media to different events or situations for this type of toolkit to be effective, Jiang said. The study also cautions that older events can resurface unexpectedly, triggering renewed backlash as past news and content are rediscovered online.

“The moment you observe that initial burst online, you need to be cautious and strategic about how you respond,” Jiang said, “because once it enters the spreading and contentious phase, it can become a social media battlefield that’s more difficult to contain. That’s something any business would want to avoid.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025