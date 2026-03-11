Research Offers Businesses a Playbook for Surviving Social Media Firestorms

By Anthony Borrelli

(Newswise) — This was how critics labeled a 30-second Peloton holiday ad in 2019 that featured a man giving a woman an exercise bike as a gift. Backlash was so severe that Peloton’s stock fell by about 9%, after social media erupted over perceived outdated gender roles and body image standards.

Researchers describe this kind of reaction as online social disapproval (OSD) — the public expression of criticism against businesses on digital platforms — which can rapidly escalate into bursts of public responses with significant reputational and financial consequences. For instance, in 2023, Bud Light faced boycotts and sales declines following backlash over its partnership with a transgender influencer.

In response, new research co-authored by Associate Professor Jinglu Jiang from the Binghamton University School of Management introduces a digital toolkit designed to help organizations anticipate, interpret, and respond to social media backlash more effectively. The conceptual paper, “Bursts of online social disapproval: leveraging analytics for comprehension and detection,”(opens in a new window) was published in the Journal of Business Strategy.

The toolkit, developed by combining a review of existing research with real-world cases, identified four phases of OSD — preburst, initial burst, spreading and contagion, and recalibration — that explain how backlash emerges and evolves over time.

“The whole point is that online social disapproval is different from traditional crisis management. It’s not linear; it’s more like a cycle, because of how the internet and social media algorithms create different bursting patterns affecting how these kinds of responses can spread,” Jiang said. “Negative opinions become a battlefield in the spreading phase, and sometimes one perspective emerges as more dominant. When things settle down and get back to normal, that’s when management should revert to prebursting monitoring practices, rather than just waiting for it to happen again.”

Using the four phases, the study offers guiding questions and analytical indicators to give managers more robust capabilities for early detection, response, and recovery:

• Preburst: Is there a process to monitor emerging trends within your firm?

• Initial burst: Have you identified indicators for OSD popularity?

• Spread and contagion: Is a company-specific burstiness threshold defined? Is a structured procedure in place to monitor OSD burst trajectories?

• Recalibration: Have situational and long-term impact measures been defined?

For the final phase, researchers said the critical question is not simply whether online activity has subsided, but what lasting imprint the OSD burst has left on the organization.

“In the short term, firms can track immediate market and financial responses, such as sales fluctuations, stock price volatility, or shifts in customer traffic. These indicators provide situational feedback on the material consequences of the burst,” the study stated. “However, analytics also structure longer-term interpretations by highlighting enduring reputational shifts. Measures such as customer satisfaction, online review trends, survey-based reputation indices, and social media engagement reveal whether stakeholder trust is recovering or whether skepticism persists.”

Each business needs to define its own baseline “normality” for how the public responds on social media to different events or situations for this type of toolkit to be effective, Jiang said. The study also cautions that older events can resurface unexpectedly, triggering renewed backlash as past news and content are rediscovered online.

“The moment you observe that initial burst online, you need to be cautious and strategic about how you respond,” Jiang said, “because once it enters the spreading and contentious phase, it can become a social media battlefield that’s more difficult to contain. That’s something any business would want to avoid.”