ADHD, Social Confidence, and Risk of Alcohol Problems

(Newswise) — Young adults with ADHD who are less confident in social situations may be more likely to use alcohol as a coping mechanism, which puts them at higher risk for problem drinking. This was one of the findings of a study exploring the role of social functioning in drinking behaviors of young adults with ADHD. The findings, published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, suggest that helping youth with ADHD learn healthy coping skills may prevent them from developing problems with alcohol use.

Young adults with ADHD are more likely, even twice as likely, according to one study, to experience alcohol use problems compared to peers without ADHD, and social functioning may play a role. Children and teens with ADHD are more likely than peers to be neglected or rejected, to have fewer friends, and to be identified as having poor social skills. These challenges carry over into adulthood, where many people with ADHD experience challenges in personal relationships and the workplace, and problems with substance use.

The current study explored whether the way individuals with ADHD perceive their social functioning might contribute to whether or not they develop problems related to alcohol use. Researchers analyzed data from 333 young adults, about half with ADHD, who reported their sociability, social and coping motives for drinking, and alcohol use between ages 18 and 21 years old, and their alcohol use and related problems at age 23.

They found that childhood ADHD was directly associated with lower self-reported sociability, and lower sociability was associated with greater motivation to drink in order to cope. Of those who experienced any alcohol-related problems, those who drank to cope experience more problems.

Childhood ADHD also predicted lower motivation to drink to be more social, which then predicted a lower frequency of heavy drinking at age 23 and fewer alcohol related problems among those who did experience alcohol problems.

These findings suggest that individuals’ own perceptions of their social functioning and their comfort in social situations play a role in their motives for drinking, which in turn can predict their likelihood of developing problematic alcohol use. They further highlight an opportunity to help young people with ADHD improve coping strategies and social confidence to reduce the risk of developing alcohol problems.